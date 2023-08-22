With playoffs a little more than a week away, teams in the Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation have one more week to improve their standings as they head into the postseason.

Along with bragging rights, this coming weekend’s games are filled with matches that have playoff implications. On Saturday, in the Metgot Division, the Southern Cowboys will take on the Guåhan Eagles. Both teams are 5-1 and a win from either team may be just enough to carry them to the promised land. The Cowboys vs. Eagles rivalry will take place at Talo’fo’fo’ field.

In the Manha Division, where young football players learn the art of contact, the Southern Cowboys (5-1) will do battle against the undefeated Eagles (6-0).

Also on Saturday, the Broncos will take on the Guam Packers at Tiyan Field.

On Sunday, Hal’s Angels will gear up and host the Guam Raiders. Also on Sunday, at Tiyan Field, the Barrigada Crusaders will welcome the Fåha Outlaws.