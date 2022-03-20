It has been over two years since the pandemic sidelined youth football, but the wait is over.

On June 4, the Triple J Auto Guam National Youth Football Federation will kick off its prominent league, and Ivan Shiroma, the league’s president, is excited to see Guam’s youth return to the gridiron.

Shiroma said that all nine organizations have committed to the 2022 season, but some teams need more players.

Prior to the decision to restart youth football, team and league officials met last week to discuss how they were going to safely get the program going.

“Before we decided if the season was a go or not, we had to decide if we can handle the protocols or the restrictions that (Department of Public Health and Social Services) was putting out,” Shiroma said. “We have to monitor everything on our own, they’re not going to come and babysit.”

While the decision to start the season wasn’t easy, Shiroma feels that the pandemic is under control and it is time to stop being afraid and running from the virus. It’s time for football.

“In the beginning, when the COVID hit, we were all so scared to do anything,” he said.

“We can't be hiding. We're not going to be sheltered all our lives. So let's just get the kids out there. Let's play football. That's basically the feeling of everybody,” Shiroma said.

Shiroma recognizes that if the GNYFF delays any further, high school football will suffer. Without any new players moving up to interscholastic athletics, the level of play will continue to fall.

“Look at all the stars right now in high school, all those kids have a background playing youth football. That's what we're proud of. We're a feeder organization to high school,” Shiroma said.

Each organization - with age range in brackets - will consist of three teams: Manha (6-8), Metgot (9-11) and Matua (11-14). Historically, the league also included a Mindikiki (Flag) Division and has allowed high school students to play for their organizations’ Matua squads. But flag football will not make its way back in 2022, and high schoolers will not be allowed to play.

Traditionally, along with age requirements, the league has and will continue to impose and enforce weight restrictions on its young athletes. Regardless of experience, if a player was deemed too heavy, they would be moved up a higher division. Shiroma, noting that many players may have packed on weight throughout the pandemic due to inactivity, understands that traditional weight limits will need to be adjusted.

“I just want the kids to come out. I’m sure a lot of these kids put on a lot of weight,” Shiroma said. “So we have to adjust the weight for each division. We adjusted our weights, we bumped it up a little higher, just so we don't have a shortage of players.”

“Bring your kids out, even if they're a little heavy. Bring them out,” added Shiroma.

But for now, with title sponsor Triple J Auto committed to the community and especially to youth sports, the season is a go and teams are welcoming athletes of all skill levels.

Shiroma said that teams are seeking individual sponsor, which will help offset the cost of “uniforms, league fees, and to help replace aging equipment."

Families looking to get their children involved in the GNYFF, can learn more by contacting team officials:

Southern Region

• Southern Cowboys, southerncowboysguam@gmail.com.

Central Region

• Guåhan Eagles, Ryan Wessling, 671-687-1081.

• Barrigada Crusaders, Brian McGill and Bernice McGill, gametime671@gmail.com.

• Fåha Outlaws, Alexis Aromin, 671-486-6641.

• Guam Raiders, Marvin Blas, 671-727-0049, guamraiders2017@gmail.com.

• Steelers, Allen Blend, 671-747-3157.

Northern Region

• Hal’s Angels, Cammie Santos, 671-788-5132, guamhalsangelsfootball@gmail.com.

• Guam Packers, Drew Apatang, 671-688-3546, gpackers15@gmail.com.

• Island Broncos, Michael Benavente, 671-777-6421, islandbroncos671@yahoo.com.