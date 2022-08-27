Youth jiujitsu tournament scheduled for Oct. 22

A jiujitsu event specifically for kids is in the works.

Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament, a gi and no-gi Brazilian jiujitsu tournament, is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Accompanying the event, Mañelu will be hosting a kids’ corner. Also, local retail and food vendors will be on hand.

Jayronne Gandaoli, the event’s organizer and a black belt, said she created the event to give more opportunity for children to compete.

“Everything about this event is based off of experience as a martial artist and bringing our community together,” Gandaoli said.

Gandaoli began practicing jiujitsu at age 11 and has competed in numerous international tournaments. She thrives in competition and wants Guam’s kids to experience what it’s like to compete and excel.

“I really wanted to bring that experience to our kids on Guam without having them to pay thousands of dollars,” said Gandaoli, shedding light on the high cost of travel to international tournaments. “I feel if we create more opportunities for our jiujitsu practitioners to compete, this will help them prepare for tournaments overseas.”

In preparation for the tournament, there have been ongoing workshops and mock tournaments, providing opportunity for children to gain experience in real-life martial arts scenarios.

Gandaoli said 84 kids have registered, but there is room for more. Interested parties are urged to email pacificgrappling@gmail.com.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower the future through presenting opportunities,” Gandaoli said.