It’s that time again.

And thousands of island residents came out in full support, converging at the Guam Football Association National Training Center Saturday for opening day of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League.

More than 120 teams from 16 different clubs kicked off their opening matches of the Spring 2020 season. The youth recreational league features competition in eight age divisions, including U7 and U9 all-girls divisions. Other divisions are the U6, U8, U10, U12, and U16 co-ed divisions.

League play continues with 63 Week 2 matches to be battled out on Feb. 15.

Special guests to GFA during Week 2 includes Special Olympics Guam with representatives on site to accept equipment and cash donations for the organization’s Unified Sports competitions this year. Representatives will be accepting equipment – new or used – to be utilized by their athletes in six sports: softball, soccer, badminton, bowling, swimming, and track and field. For the upcoming Unified Softball season, Special Olympics Guam is in need of various equipment: bats, gloves, softballs, helmets, and bases, among other items. GFA also will be accepting items and other donations on behalf of Special Olympics Guam during the week.

Additionally, seven students enrolled in University of Guam’s HS216 Intro to Public Health course will be on site Feb. 15 to conduct health-related surveys for a project as part of their course curriculum.

League play runs weekly and concludes Apr. 18 with the Robbie Webber Youth League Jamboree.

