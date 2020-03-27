While most of the world shelters in place and hopes the new coronavirus will be contained, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner is following suit – and thinking about Guam.

Earlier this month, Banner and Larry Ogunjobi, a defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, were on Guam as part of the Steelers big man’s B3 Foundation. With a new, one-year, $1.75 million contract, Banner is already planning his next return to Guam. As his bank account swells, so does his commitment to the island’s youth. At 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds, the only thing bigger than the Banner is his commitment to the island’s young athletes.

“The most important thing is the time we spend with the youth,” Banner said. “It costs money to fly my team out to our camps and community-work destinations, but paying for those services out of our budget is always second behind the actual work we do.

“And no matter how much I make, that mission will never change.”

Before landing the big deal, one that will keep him as a key component in the big steel curtain through the 2020-21 season, Banner had to prove to coaches and owners that he belonged in the NFL. After two rough seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Browns and Steelers, receiving little playing time, Banner’s third year was the deal-maker.

“Going from zero snaps to over 200 was awesome," Banner said. "And the coaches for sure saw the work I’ve been putting in and rewarded me with this new deal. ... I was really happy with staying here in Pittsburgh, with this group of guys and these fans.

"My proudest goal was, for sure, the amount of playing time I got last year."

With a fatter wallet, Banner and his foundation will be able to help Guam’s football-hungry athletes even more.

“We’re excited to scale up our backpack drives, camps and partnerships in Tacoma and Guam,” Banner said. "My team is putting together a plan for the island for the next year. We will have our annual backpack drive for the kids this summer (and) fall and have some other things in the works as well.”

“Stay tuned to b3foundation.org for more!” he added.

With a lot of work to be done before the season kicks off, Banner and the rest of the league are content on beating the virus.

“The only advice I can give through such a hard time like this is trust the professionals,” Banner said. "And, the pros say, ‘Stay home and stay inside.’

“I’m following those orders, and so is the rest of the NFL and the world. Be smart, wash your hands, and focus on bettering your mind, body and spirit through this time.

“Take advantage of things you can do at home, like eat healthy, focus on your fitness, and enjoy some downtime with family while they figure this out.”