After bouncing around to three different NFL teams in two years, Zach Banner’s hard work and effort finally earned him a starting position as the Pittsburgh Steelers right offensive tackle.

In the offseason, a coronavirus quagmire of uncertainty, the 6-foot-8, 335-pound Banner stayed focused and sharp, ultimately beating out Chukwuma Okorafor for the No.1 roster position.

Banner, four years out of the University of Southern California, had gone from an uncertain fourth-round, No. 137 draft pick who coaches had hoped would trim down and speed up, to the best option for protecting Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers’ two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

In the first game of the season, a matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Banner was injured blocking outside linebacker Oshane Ximines on a Roethlisberger fourth-quarter touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers won the game, 26-16, but the victory proved to be costly as Banner was helped to his feet and carted off the field.

An MRI confirmed Banner’s and the Steelers’ fear - a season-ending right ACL tear.

“At first, I was frustrated after the injury, but right when we got through the surgery part, I’m now more motivated than ever,” Banner told The Guam Daily Post. “I want to do everything I can to keep making myself, my family, and Guam proud,” added Banner, who, as part of his B3 Foundation, has twice conducted youth football clinics on Guam.

Banner confirmed that the Sept. 18 surgery was a success.

“The surgery went well,” he said. "Rehab is going even better.

“I had the stitches taken out yesterday, so now the real work starts, to pick back up.”

While the Steelers game against Tennessee was postponed and rescheduled to Week 7 after several Titans tested positive for COVID-19, Banner is excited to be a key member of the undefeated Steelers.

“I’m so proud of our guys, and our team,” he said. “But our mentality, in Pittsburgh, is focusing on the end goal: Super Bowl confetti falling over us.

“But, we are proud of what we have done so far.”