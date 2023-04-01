It’s not often that something can be achieved or accomplished for the first time in history in this day and age, but that is exactly what son of Guam Zach Pangelinan has done when he became the first player in history to reach 50 caps with the Houston SaberCats professional rugby team.

He is also the 39th player in Major League Rugby history to achieve the feat in general, regardless of the team or teams the ruggers have played for in the process.

Reaching this historic milestone is a credit to the work ethic and professionalism that Pangelinan has carried with him throughout his illustrious career. The even more remarkable thing about it is that the longest serving player in SaberCats history and only player remaining from Houston's inaugural 2018 season isn’t done just yet.

Pangelinan managed to reach his 50th match with Houston on March 25, when the team defeated Rugby ATL 40-28 at SaberCats Stadium to improve its record to 4-1 on the season. In his career, Pangelinan has scored 6 tries, made 178 carries, run 1,944 meters, made 106 tackles, and put 62 kicks in play in his MLR career.

Interview

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Pangelinan to congratulate him on the feat and to ask him his thoughts on the season and being the first to reach this milestone with Houston.

Post: Can you explain what it means to you to be the first person to achieve 50 caps with Houston?

Pangelinan: It means so much to me that I’m able to play 50 games for the SaberCats. They gave me an opportunity to come to Houston late in 2017 on my way back from Australia. I wanted to continue playing rugby, so I took the opportunity and went with it. It’s an amazing feeling knowing that this club has believed in me since the league started in 2018!

Post: Did you ever imagine you would reach this milestone in the league at all, let alone with one team?

Pangelinan: To be honest, I didn’t realize that I’ve played that many games for a club until the beginning of the season. Coaches were asking, “Are you getting the big 50 this season or what!?” It made me smile. I am very happy and proud that I can hit this milestone with the team that gave me my first opportunity to play in the MLR.

Post: It’s such a big achievement and it’s a testament to your work ethic and your ability to overcome setbacks. How have you developed those two traits over the years and who or what has been your biggest influence?

Pangelinan: Setbacks, yeah, everyone has them, but as long as you have a good support crew you’ll be able to get through anything! I’ve had a few major injuries while playing this game and our trainers, our coaches and my teammates have played a big role in helping me continue to do what I love and play this game. I really had to build up my mental strength during my darkest days and my teammates were the ones who got me through it.

Post: Any chance of going for 100 caps?

Pangelinan: One hundred games? It’s definitely possible but it’s a game at a time for me at the moment! If I can stay healthy and take care of my body, then I don’t see why not. I just have to listen to my body, especially now at my age - maintenance and mindset!

Post: On top of your personal milestone, the team has started off really well so far this season. From the looks of it, you guys might be onto something special. Do you and the lads feel that yourselves, or is it just a matter of taking it one game at a time at this point?

Pangelinan: We definitely feel that the vibes in the sheds are on point as far as our culture goes! Our team is massive on it and this year our culture is very good on and off the field. It literally feels more like a family. It’s been showing so far, and this bond is only getting stronger. I’m excited to take over with this group!

Upcoming match

Pangelinan and his teammates are back to business Sunday, April 2, when they travel to Illinois to take on the Chicago Hounds. Houston is currently third in the Western Conference, sitting behind the second-place San Diego Legion and the first-place Seattle Seawolves.

The top three teams from each conference advance to the playoffs for a chance to play for the league championship. Guam fans can support Pangelinan and his teammates free of charge by streaming the games at the rugby network website, therugbynetwork.com.