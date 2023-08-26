No matter what sport it is, there’s always going to be an adjustment period when athletes move from high school to college. The athlete’s ability to adapt is always determined by one thing: their work ethic. Guam’s Nainoa Norton found this out firsthand.
The Olivet Nazarene University Tigers play in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and are coming off of back-to-back league and tournament championships. This is no easy task for any team, and achieving such a feat usually means there has been consistent leadership within the program. Yet, the Tigers have won both the league and tournament championships in consecutive seasons with two different head coaches and are on to their third head coach in as many years.
While this is clearly far from ideal, it does speak volumes to the men inside that locker room and the commitment they have to each other and to winning. Last season they finished the league with a 9-0-3 record and a 16-2-3 overall record. While there was a lot of disappointment with their unexpected first round exit in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament, the team is more motivated than ever to achieve more this season, and Norton is ready to have a much bigger role in his second season.
Even with a new coach at the helm, the team has high expectations of themselves, as they should, all things considered.
Norton was very clear about those expectations.
“Going into this season as CACC champions we expect to win our conference and clinch another national tournament berth. I definitely believe that we have the quality to make a good run in the postseason. That first round loss last season left a bitter taste in our mouths, and we are using it as motivation this year," he said.
Norton was used in multiple positions last season but he now finds himself playing as the 10 for the Tigers in a much more attack oriented formation. Norton is happy with his development within the squad and is eager to take on the extra responsibilities his coach and teammates have entrusted him with.
“I’m really happy that my role is becoming more crucial for the team. I’ve worked really hard over the last year and it feels good to have the trust of my coaches and teammates," Norton said.
In order to gain that trust Norton knew he had to really put the work in over the summer. When most kids are taking breaks during the summer, Norton kicked it up a notch.
In between trips home to train with the national team and to visit with his family, Norton played with the Western Michigan Bearings of the Midwest Premier League. While he admits to the schedule being tough to manage, he is already seeing the benefits of the hard work he put in.
"When you move from high school to college soccer you realize quickly that the pace of the game is played at a much higher level. If you try to think while you’re on the ball, it’s already too late. I’ve really worked on reading the game and my overall awareness and it has definitely paid off," he said.
In their last preseason match against Elmhurst University, the Tigers coaching staff and team put their trust in Norton when a penalty was called in their favor in the box. Norton was given the responsibility of taking the penalty and he did not disappoint, calmly smashing his shot into the top right corner, giving the Tigers the lead and the eventual win. ONU just finished their first match of the season, a 2-0 win over Goshen College.
Norton started and played for 74 minutes, helping to give their new head coach his first official win.
Norton and the Tigers have been extremely happy with the way things are going with their new head coach. Norton mentioned that the training sessions have been “very organized and professional” and that he is eager to grow his game even more this season.
He will definitely have to learn to manage his time and the Tigers will have to learn to cope without him for a portion of the season in September when he leaves to Vietnam with the Guam U23 national team to participate in the U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.
Norton knows it’s not the ideal situation to leave midseason, but he’s started to realize that a bit of adversity is an invitation for growth and he's excited to find out what that means for him in the near future.
“I have complete faith in my teammates to take care of business while I’m away with the national team. I’m just going to take every opportunity I can to challenge myself at this point. I’m ready to take the next step in my development and that’s going to take a lot of hard work. Let’s see where it takes me," he said.