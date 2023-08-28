Horse racing, already under intense scrutiny over equine fatalities, suffered yet another very public display about the side of the sport that all acknowledge but few want to talk about.
New York Thunder was far in front toward winning the Grade 1 $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes at Saratoga when he fell in the homestretch, suffering a fracture of the left front fetlock, and was subsequently euthanized.
It was the second death of the day at Saratoga as Nobel, the favorite in an allowance race at the upstate New York track, suffered a life-ending injury to his left front leg while galloping out after finishing fifth in an allowance race.
There have been 12 fatalities at Saratoga since racing began July 13.
New York Thunder was a 3-year-old who was undefeated in four starts before Saturday’s Jerkens Stakes.
The scene was reminiscent of the Test Stakes on Aug. 5, when Maple Leaf Mel, also undefeated, fell in a gruesome scene just yards from the finish line.
Things were not great in Southern California, either.
At Del Mar, Pastor T, a 2-year-old homebred for WinStar Farm and trained by Bob Baffert, suffered a life-ending injury to his right front leg during morning training. The colt, sired by Into Mischief, considered one of the top stallions in the world, won his only start Aug. 12 by 4 1/4 lengths. It was the fourth fatality at Del Mar this season, although one was an accident involving a loose horse and another the result of a failed arthrodesis surgery.
The spike in fatalities at Saratoga has caught the interest of not only animal rights activists but those who manage the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. After a gruesome breakdown at the finish line of Maple Leaf Mel in the nationally televised Test Stakes on Aug. 5, scrutiny on Saratoga was elevated.
HISA, 19 days later disclosed that it immediately started an investigation into the breakdowns at the track on that day. However, two days after the death, on Aug. 7, a HISA spokesperson, when asked explicitly by The Los Angeles Times if there was a HISA investigation, made no mention of HISA’s involvement and said it was up to the tracks to investigate. A message to HISA on Friday to explain the contrary stories was not returned.