19 Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19 as MLB investigates team’s past behavior

COVID INVESTIGATION: Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar (24), Brian Anderson (15), Francisco Cervelli (29), and Corey Dickerson (23) react after a three-run home run by Anderson in the top of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, in Philadelphia, Pa. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 11-6. 19 Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the league to launch an investigation. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/Tribune News Service