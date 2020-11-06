4 UCF football players removed from team after arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four University of Central Florida football players are no longer on the team following a traffic stop that ended in the arrest of defensive back Antwan Collier.
A source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel the players are junior defensive end Randy Charlton, redshirt senior defensive tackle Kenny Turnier, redshirt senior linebacker Eric Mitchell and Collier.
UCF coach Josh Heupel addressed the departures in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
"As of today, there are some young men who are no longer part of our football program," Heupel said. "Our team discipline is handled internally, so I am not going to mention specific names. We will ensure these individuals have ongoing access to academic and health services as we continue to support them in those areas."
Earlier Wednesday, Charlton and Turnier took to social media to apologize for their involvement in the incident.
"I live my life as a person who cares for those I love, and I believe that night was a night that truly showed that I am that type of person that will fight for those who I love," Turnier wrote in a statement on Twitter under the headline, "The Truth Behind '0.'" "The words I used were out of pure anger and hurt to see my brother in handcuffs instead of putting on a helmet.
"I also want to apologize to the UCF campus police officers for my language and my aggression. I know it wasn't right by the standards that I am supposed to uphold as a student athlete here at UCF, so I am apologizing for my actions and my words from that night."
Charlton released his statement earlier in the day on Twitter under the headline "The Voice of '5.'"
"I believed my actions that transpired that night were actions of a concerned brother under the team law 'One Team One Heart Beat,'" Charlton said. "I know some words that was used was not acceptable and not up to the team standard held for me, so I will take full responsibility for those things and I will apologize for that."
UCF police officers noticed two cars that appeared to be racing near campus early Thursday morning. One of the cars ran a red light and was pulled over by police on Gemini Boulevard near Libra Drive. Police identified Collier as the driver and Mitchell and defensive backs Aaron Robinson and Brandon Moore as passengers.
Officers reported they smelled cannabis inside the car and while searching the car, they found a backpack on a passenger-side floorboard with a "loaded AR 15 semi-automatic rifle with a magazine inserted" and a "Glock pistol with an extended magazine."
Mitchell had a valid concealed carry license and the firearms were placed in the trunk of the car but Collier said he had a third gun under the driver's seat.
He told the police he also had a concealed carry license, but officers could not confirm it existed. Collier also told police he had an identification card and intended to get his license, but he did not have one with him.
Officers arrested Collier and charged him with driving without a license and carrying a firearm without a license. Collier appeared to be polite and confused while he was being detained, breaking down in tears as officers explained why they had to arrest him.
During Collier's arrest, a group of five people campus police identified as football players walked up to the scene and shouted obscene insults at police. The passengers in the car were calm and urged police not to arrest Collier, but some lost their composure and joined others cursing at police as officers finished taking Collier into custody.
Some of the players who walked up to the scene of arrest shouted insults that included a variation of the term "pig" and expletives, with one person suggesting, "I bet they'll try to put some coke up in there. You know how these pigs do," according to a supplemental incident report.
They noted Collier was a member of the UCF football team and university police were "stupid" and "dumb as hell" for detaining him.
Charlton and Turnier were among five UCF players who did not make the trip to Houston for the Knights' victory against the Cougars Saturday along with Moore, Collier and Mitchell.
"I owe to my family, friends, fans and most importantly to myself to grow from this situation and not let it define the person I am. I will always love Knight Nation and my brothers who are there. You guys are truly my family. Sincerely, 5," Charlton added in his statement Wednesday.
Charlton followed that up with a tweet in which he clarified his role in the traffic stop.
"Side Note: I was not in the car, I was not arrested, I was a concerned brother that came to check on my brother," he wrote.
Turnier added, "As for my teammates, I wish you nothing but the best and a successful season; the plays and memories we have will never leave me. This will not be the end of my era and this will not shape the way I will live my life. I will fight to become a better person for all those who've stood by me. I truly do love my brothers and will forever love Knight Nation."
Heupel apologized for his players' behavior during the arrest in a statement released earlier this week.
"I want to make it abundantly clear that the behavior of some of our football players last Thursday was completely inappropriate," Heupel said in a statement released Monday evening. "Those actions are not who we are or what we're about. They are not representative of our university or our program. That's not us, that's not UCF. That's not UCF Football, and we have to be better than that.
"On behalf of our program, I want to apologize to everyone associated with UCF. It's our responsibility to represent the University in the appropriate manner and it is essential that our players understand that."
Charlton appeared in five games this season, starting four of them. He has 18 tackles and two sacks for the Knights. Turnier led the team in sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss this season (7.5).
UCF has a bye this week before hosting Temple on Nov. 14.