4 UCF football players removed from team after arrest

KICKED OFF THE TEAM: In this August 2019 file photo, University of Central Florida defensive lineman Randy Charlton celebrates during a 62-0 win against Florida A&M at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Charlton and three other UCF football players were kicked off the team for involvement in a police traffic stop that let to the arrest of defensive back Antwan Collier. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel