5 takeaways from Cowboys-Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFC East title isn’t officially the Cowboys, but after a 21-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, the division title and a playoff berth should be in grasp for Dallas.
During a windy and cold day at MetLife Stadium, the Cowboys’ defense took charge again with three interceptions. The offense, while scoring two touchdowns, kind of closed the game.
With that, here are five things of note:
Playoff picture unsettled
With the NFL moving games around because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cowboys’ chance to clinch the division won’t occur Sunday. They have a chance to clinch the NFC East on Tuesday if the Washington-Philadelphia game ends in a tie or if Washington loses. Now clinching a playoff berth Sunday is quite possible if San Francisco falls to Atlanta or New Orleans loses to Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football. Mike McCarthy has said when you get to 10 victories, that’s when you start thinking about the playoffs. That was his mantra during a 16-game season, but in this new world of 17-game regular seasons. With where this team stand in the NFC, it’s safe to assume Dallas is playoff-bound. It’s just a matter of when it becomes official.
Lawrence has a strong day
It was a little alarming when DeMarcus Lawrence showed up on the injury report with a foot problem. He was coming off foot surgery for a broken toe and missed 10 games. But he returned last week against Washington and played well. McCarthy said Lawrence felt a little something in practice. In the cold and wind of MetLife Stadium, Lawrence didn’t play as if he had problems. He was in on a fourth-and-1 stop of a Mike Glennon sneak in the third quarter. In the first half, Lawrence forced a Glennon interception when he hit the quarterback on the throw. Overall, Lawrence finished with five tackles. This was Lawrence’s best game in his return from the foot injury.
Pollard returns, and so does run game
Dallas’ offense couldn’t close the Washington game last week because of its failure to run the ball down the stretch. Tony Pollard missed that game with a foot injury. He returned against the Giants and provided speed off the edge and finished with 74 yards on 12 carries. Ezekiel Elliott is playing with a brace on his right knee and doesn’t have the explosion he once had early in the season. It’s clear the Cowboys need Pollard, especially in the final moments of this 17-game regular season.
Offense continues to struggle
So in the first half, the Cowboys scored on four of five possessions. However, the Cowboys scored only one touchdown and that was on a short field. The Cowboys’ offense is still not where it needs to be, and in the last three games the offense has scored five touchdowns. It’s easy to blame quarterback Dak Prescott for these troubles, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a drop and could have picked up two receptions if he tried to catch a pass with two hands. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should be questioned calling a running play on a third-and-7 in the red zone in the first half. Then there was another pass play called with 8:23 left in the game, ending with Prescott fumbling when he was sacked. There are all kinds of questions but one thing is clear: The offense made some strides. Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz and Elliott added a touchdown run, but it’s not a unit that will be feared.
Parsons has a quiet day
This was a game built with hype for linebacker Micah Parsons. There were many comparisons to Lawrence Taylor, the Giants Hall of Famer. But Parsons, outside of good coverage on a pass in the red zone, didn’t register a sack, quarterback hit or tackle for the first time in his career. Parsons had a sack in six consecutive games until Sunday. Parsons played more coverage than pass rusher at times, but it doesn’t diminish the strong season he’s having. It’s just disappointing considering the hype coming into this game.