5-time Olympians Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird determined to prove they still belong

When it comes to waiting for the call – the one where players in the USA Basketball national team pool learn whether they’ve made the Olympic roster – Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird have been there before. They’ve received good news from national team director Carol Callan the previous four cycles, all of which resulted in Olympic golds for the legendary basketball duo and Team USA.
That doesn’t mean Taurasi and Bird took their spots for granted with the Tokyo Games approaching. Especially at this point in their careers, with Taurasi 39 and Bird 40.
Representing your country at the highest level never gets old, so getting that call from Callan this time around was special, the pair said. And as the team’s veterans, Taurasi and Bird are eager to show they can still be integral pieces to help the U.S. secure a seventh straight gold medal.
“Even at this age and everything I’ve accomplished, I still feel like I have something to prove,” Bird said Monday. “I’m sure there are people out there like ‘what’s a 40-year-old doing on this team?’ Well, thanks for the motivation.”
Taurasi echoed that sentiment last summer in the WNBA bubble when she said: “Why can’t old people dream too?”
It wasn’t too long ago that Bird, the WNBA’s all-time assists leader, missed the 2019 season with a knee injury. Although she sat out half the 2020 WNBA regular season with knee issues, she returned to guide the Storm to a second WNBA title in three seasons, her fourth overall. Despite losing three key players in free agency, the Storm and Bird have largely picked up where they left off. The team is currently in first place, with Bird averaging 11.4 points and 6.0 assists.
“I think Sue’s playing amazing basketball right now,” said Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, who was also named to the U.S. Olympic team. “Her strength is she’s the floor general, she has crazy basketball IQ, she knows where everyone’s supposed to be, and she helps everyone be better. And on top of that, she's knocking down shots like no other.”
Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader, also missed most of the 2019 summer with injuries but roared back to earn All-WNBA Second Team honors in 2020. A fractured sternum she suffered last month has caused Taurasi to miss all but four games of the 2021 season so far. The timing of the injury made her nervous with the Olympics right around the corner, but she was assured by doctors that she should be able to return in time for the start of USA Basketball’s pre-Olympics training camp. Taurasi said she’s been lifting and doing some on-court work the last two weeks. She is undergoing a CT scan Tuesday and is optimistic that she can return to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.
“Dee’s always going to be able to beat the odds when it comes to being injured,” said national team coach Dawn Staley. “I think the biggest separation for Dee and probably the rest of the basketball world is she’s mentally tougher than probably any player that I’ve been around. She’s going to be ready because she’s going to tell her body to be ready.”
All the ups and downs of the last three years – not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of the Olympics – couldn’t shake Bird’s and Taurasi’s determination to make the team for a fifth time and represent the USA in Tokyo in what could be their last Games.
“I think if you’re an athlete and you’re physically able and you’re still enjoying it and having fun with it, the motivation, that never changes,” Bird said. “I think what happens as you get older is things get harder, physically they get a little harder, maybe you’re not as mentally into it as you once were as a young kid, but the motivation part never changes. Winning is fun. When you are headed to an event like the Olympics and you’re representing your country’s best, it’s not hard to be motivated to want to get there.”
“My mindset’s always been like, each one is one for me, each one I feel like is my first one, that’s how I treat it,” Taurasi added. “I go in there with this naiveté of enjoying every single moment, competing in every single game like it’s my last one. I guess when you look back on it, just that mindset of taking a day, an Olympics at a time kind of builds up to a career of now going into my fifth one. I think when I hang him up, I’ll have a better understanding of what five means.”
When they get to Tokyo, it isn’t about individual accolades for Taurasi, Bird or any of their teammates.
”No one remembers who the leading rebounder is, the leading scorer, no one really cares,” Taurasi said. “Everyone’s just worried about going out there competing, playing at the highest level and winning a gold medal.”
Another part of Taurasi’s and Bird’s legacy will be ushering in the up-and-coming group of Olympians, including 24-year-olds A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Ariel Atkins and first-timers Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray.
“I can go back in my memory and the way that Lisa [Leslie] and Tina [Thompson] and Dawn [Staley] treated me in ’04 in Athens when I was a first-time Olympian, the confidence they instilled in me, knowing that I can go out there and help the team when I was called upon,” Taurasi said. “I think the first-timers, they’re going to get a little taste of it early. And then once we’re there, you’re there for a reason, and you’re there to compete and help the team. I think leading by example sometimes is the best remedy.”
With four other Games to reflect back on and Tokyo perhaps being their last go around, the two also know the importance of enjoying the experience and having fun.
“I think Dee and I, especially Dee, do a good job of that,” Bird said, “trying to keep it light, trying to have fun in the moments when you can. Because this is the Olympics. You want to enjoy it.”