A NASCAR newcomer’s guide

DANGEROUS: In this 2001 file photo, Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 Chevy Monte Carlo for Richard Childress Racing, speeds down the track during the Daytona 500 Speedweeks, part of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Earnhardt, on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, died when his car struck the wall. Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images/Tribune News Service