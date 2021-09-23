Aaron Jones’ necklace with father’s ashes found in end zone after Packers game

Aaron Jones’ father was always there during his games.
The Packers’ running back’s father, Alvin Jones Sr., died in April due to coronavirus complications. Aaron Jones decided to carry his father’s ashes with him, in a small, black, football-shaped medallion on a necklace, for his first game at Lambeau Field this season.
Then he lost the necklace during the Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday.
“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” Jones, who scored four touchdowns Monday, said after the game of possibly losing it in the end zone. “So I know he’s smiling.”
After a thorough search by the grounds crew, the necklace was found, Jones confirmed on “The Steve Czaban Show” ... in the end zone.
“Actually, our trainer, Bryan Engel, he went out there and he found it,” Jones clarified Tuesday. “Thank you to him. He was out there like 1:45 a.m. Shows how much they really care about us.
Jones was pretty sure he lost the necklace after his second-quarter touchdown catch.
“It’s really small,” Jones explained of how it wasn’t easily spotted on the field. “A lot of times it just sits inside of my shirt, you won’t even know, a lot of people won’t even see it or recognize it.”
Jones still had his family at the first home game of the season. His mother and brother were both in attendance for the show Jones put on against the Lions.
“When I was seeing them, I was good,” Jones said.