Aaron Rodgers offers half-hearted non-apology for anti-vax diatribe

Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” four days after lighting his reputation on fire, and it appears the only thing the Packers star learned is just how much he really doesn’t like people getting mad at him.
Last week, Rodgers claimed to be ready for the obvious backlash against his proudly unvaccinated stance.
“The right is gonna champion me and the left is gonna cancel me,” he said Friday. “I don’t give a s--- about either of them.”
But he seemed slightly rattled by the reaction he’s received. The 3-time NFL MVP felt “crucified” and “very unhappy” after admitting he hadn’t received a COVID vaccine, according to a People magazine report.
He did the bare minimum to try to win back fans Tuesday, offering up a weak apology but sticking by his unvaxxed guns.
“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he said. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”
But it was clear that Rodgers himself did not think his various false claims about the virus were misleading. A.J. Hawk, his former Packers teammate and semi-regular McAfee Show co-host, asked him if he had educated himself any more over the weekend. “I stand by what I said,” Rodgers responded. “I’ve been really insulated and on my own, choosing to go inward.”
Later in the show, Rodgers finally copped to lying about his own vaccination status, saying “And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments.”
McAfee briefly pressed Rodgers Tuesday. After he said he had consulted with a dream team of medical experts last week but only named podcaster Joe Rogan, the former NFL punter belatedly followed up. “I consulted with a lot of doctors,” Rodgers claimed. McAfee asked “Dr. Joe Rogan and which other doctors?” and did not receive a straight answer.
After a few minutes of this, McAfee’s appetite for grilling his friend ran out. “We can’t (expletive) wait to watch you sling the pigskin again,” he shouted, and it was off to football talk.
What's next?
• Rodgers said that he feels healthy, although he’s still quarantining and has exercised minimally since testing positive. “I’m feeling better. ... Fortunate to have the type of care I’ve been able to have,” he said of his Rogan-recommended course of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. He can return to the Packers Saturday, but said there’s a chance he doesn’t play against the Seahawks Sunday because he still has to clear cardiac testing.
• Rodgers clearly violated multiple league rules for unvaccinated players, including going unmasked at press conferences and partying with large groups of teammates. According to multiple reports, the league’s investigation is ongoing and will likely end in fines and not a suspension.
• Before his anti-vax rant, a quarter of State Farm commercials had Rodgers in them; now just 1% do, an industry analyst told USA Today. But the insurance company put out a statement saying it was sticking with him. “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” the company said. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. ... We encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”