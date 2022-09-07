Wake Forest is getting Sam Hartman back, as the redshirt junior quarterback has recovered from a blood clot that sidelined him last month.
Hartman is expected to start Saturday night when the No. 24 Demon Deacons play at Vanderbilt.
After leading Wake Forest to an ACC championship game appearance last season, Hartman developed a blood clot that required surgery to remove on Aug. 9, according to information released by the school on Tuesday.
“There will be time for me to tell my complete story,” Hartman said in a statement, “but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville.”
Dr. Julie Freischlag, Hartman’s surgeon who is also dean of Wake Forest’s school of medicine, said he developed the clot in the subclavian vein, located just under the collarbone. The condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis, and Freischlag said doctors believe the clot occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation.
“We first did a procedure to remove the blood clot,” Freischlag said in a statement. “Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein.”
At that time, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said Hartman was sidelined by a non-football medical condition and, while he was expected to return, the exact date was uncertain.
Following the surgery, Hartman began using blood-thinning medications.
Last week, Freischlag said, follow-up tests showed Hartman healed and is able to return to play this week.
“The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great,” Freischlag said. “Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.”
Wake Forest beat VMI, 44-10, last Thursday without Hartman. Mitch Griffis, a freshman, played quarterback, completing 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Clawson, though, said Hartman did his best to be ready once the medical staff allowed him to return.
“As a two-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach,” Clawson said, “Sam attacked this rehabilitation process and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month.”