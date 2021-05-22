The gloves came off — and now they will be going on.
The fight between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and fellow title-holder Anthony Joshua seemed dead before the two went blow-for-blow on Twitter.
The British heavyweight titans had planned to clash in Saudi Arabia in August until an arbitrator in the U.S. reportedly ruled Monday that Fury was first contractually bound to a rematch with Alabama native Devontay Wilder, whose WBC title he took last year. Fury and Wilder plan to take care of business in Las Vegas on July 24, ESPN reported late Thursday.
That deal came after a flurry of haymakers on Twitter.
Joshua started his social media battle with Fury on Wednesday by claiming the 6-foot-9, 273-pound slugger was all hype when it came to their proposed showdown.
“Tyson Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are,” Joshua charged. “You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on.”
He then extended a challenge to “any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”
A furious Fury counterpunched, claiming Joshua’s representatives knew the arbitration with Wilder’s team was happening — then Fury proposed another offer.
“But i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits?” he tweeted. “Let’s put up 20 mill each!!!”
Joshua, who stands 6-foot-6, weighs 273 pounds and holds three world titles, again accused Fury of talking tough and referred to him by his middle name.
“Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke!” he tweeted. “I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man.”