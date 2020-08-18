With classes about to start at Alabama's two big-time college football schools, some members of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are expressing concern about the lack of masks they're seeing around them. That threat to the health of players, staff, students and fans - not to mention to the SEC's hopes of staging a football season this fall - also produced reactions of alarm Sunday by the University of Alabama's athletic director and the daughter of Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban.
Alabama center Chris Owens on Sunday shared a photo on social media showing a long, crowded line outside a bar near his campus in Tuscaloosa. Most of them were not wearing masks despite months of recommendations that covering noses and mouths, as well as practicing social distancing, are among the simplest, most effective ways to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask?" Owens asked. "Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa?"
A few hours later, Alabama's AD, Greg Byrne, posted a photo showing a similar scene.
"Who wants college sports this fall?? Obviously not these people!!" Byrne said. "We've got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!"
Saban's 24-year-old daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, chimed in on Sunday with a tweet she subsequently deleted, according to AL.com: "If you want to stand outside of bars and potentially contract and spread COVID19 by all means you do you, but stay away from the student athletes. They at least follow protocols and actually WANT sports this season."
Saban Setas also retweeted this message from an Alabama fan account: "Athletes are out here begging to play sports begging to provide entertainment to the students and fans and what do the students do to repay them? The exact opposite of what is necessary in order to achieve that goal. Absolutely disgraceful."
The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are pushing to play football over the next few months. If successful, football will be the only major college sports championship contested in the near future, as the NCAA recently canceled all other Division I fall championship events because of the pandemic.
The other two Power Five conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, announced last week that they were postponing football until January at the earliest, and the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference are doing the same.