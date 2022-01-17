The Buffalo Bills reasserted their recently established dominion over the New England Patriots. With the stakes raised even further this time in a first-round AFC playoff encounter Saturday night in frigid Orchard Park, N.Y., the Bills left no doubt.
They played almost flawlessly and overwhelmed the Patriots, 47-17, at Highmark Stadium to launch what they hope will be another run to an AFC championship game - and perhaps beyond this time.
Quarterback Josh Allen threw five touchdown passes, two of them to tight end Dawson Knox, and tailback Devin Singletary ran for two touchdowns for the Bills. They scored the game's first 27 points and never looked back. Their lead grew to 33-3 in the third quarter and to 47-10 midway through the fourth.
The Patriots could not deal with Allen, who completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards. He had a passer rating of 157.6, just shy of a perfect 158.3. His fifth touchdown pass went to rookie offensive lineman Tommy Doyle, who reported as an eligible receiver on the gimmick play. Allen also ran for 66 yards.
The Bills rolled up 482 yards of total offense. They scored seven touchdowns on their first seven offensive possessions, not counting their kickoff return after the Patriots finally got on the board with a field goal with one second remaining in the first half. They became the first team to do that in a postseason game during the Super Bowl era, according to CBS. The Buffalo defense intercepted Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones twice.
The Bills could play at Kansas City next weekend in a conference semifinal in what would be a rematch of last season's AFC championship game won by the Chiefs. That matchup is contingent upon the second-seeded Chiefs defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. If the Chiefs lose, the third-seeded Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.
With temperatures in the single digits Saturday, the Bills ended the season of the sixth-seeded Patriots. The Patriots returned to the postseason in Year 2 following the departure of quarterback Tom Brady. But they could not overcome the Bills, the new kings of the AFC East. The Bills beat the Patriots for the second time in three highly charged meetings this season.
The Patriots won, 14-10, at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6. They ran the ball 46 times and Jones threw only three passes on a blustery night with winds gusting above 50 mph.
That victory extended the Patriots' winning streak to seven games entering their bye week and represented the high point of their season. They returned from their bye to, puzzlingly, lose three of their final four regular season games and were overtaken by the Bills in the AFC East. The Bills won the teams' regular season rematch, 33-21, on Dec. 26 in Foxborough, Mass., and secured their second straight division crown.
The Bills quickly turned the season's third meeting into a runaway. They led, 27-3, at halftime. The Bills rolled up 300 yards of total offense in the opening half. The Patriots faced the largest halftime deficit in a postseason game in team history.
Jones, in his NFL playoff debut, threw an end zone interception on the Patriots' opening drive on a superb play by Bills safety Micah Hyde. The Patriots punted on their next two possessions as their situation grew increasingly dire. Jones threw his second interception shortly after halftime, and Allen's touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders made it a 33-3 game. About all that went wrong for the Bills was their two missed extra points.
The Patriots finally reached the end zone with Jones's third-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on a fourth-down play. By then, the competitive portion of the evening had ended. When the Bills play like they did Saturday, few teams can keep pace.