Angels fire Callaway after investigation of harassment claims

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels announced Wednesday they are “ending Mickey Callaway’s employment” with the club effective immediately after the pitching coach was placed on the ineligible list by Major League Baseball following an investigation into sexual harassment claims against him.
The league said Callaway, who had been suspended since February, will remain on the ineligible list through at least the end of the 2022 season.
In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said: “My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted.”
The long-expected departure came almost four months after Callaway was first accused in a report by the Athletic of making inappropriate advances toward at least five women in the sports media industry over the course of about five years, when he worked for the Angels, New York Mets and Cleveland.
The story alleged Callaway, 46, sent the women unsolicited electronic messages containing comments on their appearance and shirtless photos of himself. One of the women accused him of requesting nude photos in return. Another said he offered to provide her with information about the Mets if she met him for drinks. The story also described an in-person incident when Callaway allegedly thrust his crotch into the face of one of the women.
All the accusers, who spoke to the Athletic on the condition of anonymity, described feeling uncomfortable with the interactions, especially given the power imbalance between Callaway and themselves.
Callaway, who initially denied the accusations, issued a statement to ESPN following Wednesday’s news.
“I apologize to the women who shared with investigators any interaction that made them feel uncomfortable,” Callaway said. “To be clear, I never intended to make anyone feel this way and didn’t understand that these interactions might do that or violate MLB policies. However, those are my own blind spots, and I take responsibility for the consequences.”
He added: “In my 25 years in professional baseball I have never taken for granted the privilege of being even a small part of this great game of ours. To say I regret my past poor choices would be an understatement. I remain hopeful that I can return to baseball when eligible at the conclusion of next season, but for now, I plan to work on my own shortcomings and repairing any damage I have caused with my colleagues and, particularly, my family.”
After the initial allegations were published, the Angels suspended Callaway and announced that they would “work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation.” On Wednesday — 113 days after his suspension began — that process finally reached a result.
MLB announced that Callaway had been placed on the ineligible list just as the Angels took the field for a Wednesday afternoon game against the Texas Rangers.
Manfred said the Angels, Cleveland and Mets all cooperated with the league’s Department of Investigations, an in-house unit that was created in the wake of baseball’s steroids scandal. That cooperation included “providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses.”
MLB spoke to more than 50 people during the investigation and found “dozens of witnesses” to Callaway’s behavior, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.
“Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball,” Manfred added, “and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”