DALLAS — The Mavericks ended their rookie introductory press conference Monday with Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper holding their new jerseys and posing for photos.
But before the first-round duo showed off their new threads, vice president of communications Scott Tomlin interjected to clear up a few questions about jersey numbers.
And perhaps questions about Kyrie Irving’s free agency future, too.
After the Mavericks completed their trade deadline deal with the Brooklyn Nets last February, veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. requested to change his jersey number from No. 11 to No. 10, the same digits his dad wore for most of his Hall of Fame career.
Dorian Finney-Smith wore No. 10 from before Hardaway arrived in Dallas as part of the January 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade, but Finney-Smith’s departure to Brooklyn opened the chance for Hardaway to make a number change ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Irving, though the centerpiece of that blockbuster deal with the Nets, had to make a jersey compromise, too.
He had worn No. 11 since 2017, spanning his tenures in Boston and Brooklyn. But with Hardaway occupying No. 11 last season, he reverted to No. 2 – which he wore during his first six NBA seasons in Cleveland – when he moved to Dallas.
Hardaway’s switch to No. 10 opened No. 11 for Irving, which Tomlin announced Monday would be reserved for the All-Star guard this season. Incoming rookie Lively will wear No. 2.
Wait a second – a jersey reserved for Irving? Does that mean he’s coming back?
No guarantee, but the Mavericks are preparing for free agency as if Irving will rejoin Luka Doncic in their star-studded backcourt next fall.
No guarantee.
But a couple times during the press conference Monday, coach Jason Kidd referred to the Mavericks’ “star players” – plural – and joked about the team’s surplus in scoring with Irving in the mix.
General manager Nico Harrison said the team’s decision to pursue draft trades for Lively and Prosper kept Irving’s return in mind.
“They complement it perfectly,” Harrison said. “Bringing in athleticism, two gentlemen that can play. They don’t need the ball in their hands. They can play alongside people. They can finish plays. It’s a great complement.”