Aari McDonald scored a game-high 33 points to lead third-seeded Arizona to its first Final Four with a 66-53 victory over No. 4 seed Indiana in the Mercado Region final at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
McDonald scored at least 30 points for a second consecutive game, becoming the first player in Arizona history to do so. The only other player in program history to score 30 points in an NCAA tournament game is current Wildcats coach Adia Barnes.
The Wildcats (20-5) advance to face top-seeded Connecticut, the winner of 11 national championships, Friday night.
McDonald, the Pac-12 player of the year, made 12 of 20 shots, including 5 of 6 three-pointers, and had 11 rebounds and four assists. Trinity Baptiste added 12 points and 10 rebounds in a showdown between teams each making a first appearance in the Elite Eight.
Arizona went 9 for 21 (43%) on three-pointers and outrebounded the Hoosiers, 42-34.
Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana (21-6) with 20 points and had eight rebounds, and Grace Berger had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.