As Big 12 brass meets, source says conference leaning toward trying to play this fall

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Big 12 brass met on Tuesday evening and the feeling is the league will continue toward playing football this fall, sources told the Star-Telegram.
The league held a two-plus hour conference call that included Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the league’s board of directors (school chancellors and presidents) and athletic directors, as well as the conference’s medical experts on how to proceed with fall sports.
The board of directors headed to an executive session around 7:45 p.m. with the league’s ADs meeting at 8 p.m.
Asked if the Big 12’s Board was leaning toward playing this fall, a source said: “It seemed that way.”
It’s unclear if the Big 12 planned to make a formal announcement late Tuesday. But a source described the league’s mindset of playing this fall as “a lot better today than yesterday.”
With the league planning to proceed with playing this fall, it could announce its revised schedule in the near future, possibly Wednesday morning, the source said.
The league also discussed enhanced protocols on how to proceed amid the pandemic. Those measures could also be released on Wednesday morning, a source said.
By announcing the conference schedule, the source said, it would send a strong message as to where the league stands for now.
That statement would come on the heels of the Big Ten and Pac-12 deciding to postpone its respective seasons earlier Tuesday. The college football world is now waiting to see what the other Power Five conferences do.
The Big 12 has been viewed as a “swing vote” with the SEC and ACC planning to go ahead with seasons. As with everything these days, though, it is subject to change on a seemingly hourly basis.
But the Big 12’s medical advisers have yet to tell schools it is not safe to proceed. As one source said, “COVID is not going anywhere. We’ve got to learn to co-exist with this thing in the short term.”
TCU is in favor of playing this fall with athletic director Jeremiah Donati posting on Twitter, “#WeWantToPlay.” The football team returned to practice on Tuesday afternoon.