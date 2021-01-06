As training camp begins, Caps brace for 'wacky' season

At the Washington Capitals' practice facility in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday morning, the familiar gush of cold air and the sound of skates cutting into a fresh sheet of ice were immediate reminders that hockey was finally back.
On what captain Alex Ovechkin described as an "emotional" first day on the ice, the group was reunited following 4-1/2 months apart after its first-round exit from the NHL's modified 2020 postseason. And, as always, Ovechkin was in the middle of the action.
With his signature yellow laces racing up and down the two sheets of ice open to the Capitals for the duration of training camp, the 35-year-old Russian was the center of attention. And he will be in the months ahead both on and off the ice.
As he enters his 16th NHL season, Ovechkin is also entering the final year of the 13-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2008. He said Monday he expects to engage in negotiations with General Manager Brian MacLellan during camp, but he also said he won't be too concerned if a deal is not reached before the regular season begins Jan. 14.
"I don't think we on the rush," said Ovechkin, who is negotiating his own contract. "I think we understand everything what's happening right now. Whatever is done is done. If it's not done, we're going to talk and we'll see."
The Capitals' career scoring leader has made it clear he intends to stay in Washington beyond this season, and the team has expressed similar interests.
So while Ovechkin's future will remain a point of interest, the looming season is the more immediate concern. The team hit the ice Monday with only 10 days to learn a new system, get offseason additions adjusted to a tightknit, veteran group, and physically get ready for a pandemic-shortened, condensed 56-game schedule.
"The mantra from [new coach Peter Laviolette] is to get going right away," defenseman John Carlson said. "It's a shortened camp. It's going to be a wacky year playing teams back-to-backs and playing the same team kind of repetitively. It's going to be different than anything we've dealt with, so [trying] to hit the ground running as quick as we can is important."
This season will be a learning experience for the entire team, but Laviolette, whose booming voice was crystal clear from the start of Monday's workout, faces an especially large challenge. A good portion of practice was spent with players on one knee, looking up at their new coach, who was carefully explaining his system via a whiteboard attached to the side of the glass.
Veteran players, including Carlson and center Nicklas Backstrom, indicated the new system would take some time to adjust to, but it wasn't as drastic of a change as it could have been.
"It's not the exact same, obviously, but some variation of something like that," Carlson said. "The bigger changes are more just mind-set with the puck and without it, and how we're going to get up the ice is probably going to be a little bit different than in years past. So little things like that probably are a bigger difference than I would say systems-wise."
This will be the first season in quite some time that Carlson will play without Todd Reirden either as his head coach or an assistant in charge of the defensemen. Now, Carlson and his fellow blue-liners will take instructions from the defensive-minded Laviolette and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy.
The Capitals' blue line will also be affected by the addition of Zdeno Chara, but the longtime Boston Bruins captain was not on the ice Monday because of coronavirus-related quarantine protocols after he signed last week.
Every other player expected to be available at the start of the season was accounted for and practicing, and while Chara will have to go through physicals before joining the group, he is expected to hit the ice sometime this week.
Logistically, training camp will be broken up into two groups for at least the first week, with "Group A" comprising the players expected to make the team's 23-man roster. The way the groups are split, therefore, gives a few hints about how the Capitals' opening night roster could shake out. Laviolette said there will be a "little bit of movement" in terms of forward lines and defensive pairings heading into the season opener, but he likes where things stand initially.
The only new forward skating with the main group Monday was Conor Sheary, who signed last month after spending last season with the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins. During line rushes, Sheary was the third-line left wing alongside Lars Eller and Richard Panik. Carl Hagelin was skating with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line. The top two lines remained the same as they were much of last season: Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson on the top line, with Jakub Vrana, Backstrom and T.J. Oshie on the second line.
Monday's main group had eight defensemen, with Carlson and Dmitry Orlov together on the top pairing, and Brenden Dillon and free agent signing Justin Schultz on the second pairing. Jonas Siegenthaler and Nick Jensen made up the third pairing, with Martin Fehervary and free agent signing Trevor van Riemsdyk forming an additional pairing.
Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek were the goaltenders skating with the main group. Vanecek appears to have the early edge over 39-year-old Craig Anderson as the backup. Washington signed Anderson to a professional tryout agreement in late December.
Samsonov, who was injured in an off-ice accident in Russia before the postseason, still seems to have the inside track to be the No. 1 goaltender when the puck drops next week.
"For all that he's gone through, I thought he looked really good," Laviolette said. "It was Day 1, and so he's got to continue with that. With regard to restrictions or anything like that, he's full go.
"There's nothing that I'm aware of. I believe, based on my conversations with our athletic trainer, that he's 100% fit to go."