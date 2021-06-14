TOKYO – Ozeki Asanoyama was slapped with a six-tournament suspension and a six-month pay cut of 50% by the Japan Sumo Association at an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors on Friday.
The punishment was handed to the ozeki after it came to light that the wrestler had violated the JSA's coronavirus guidelines when he went out to nightclubs without permission. He had also filed false reports to the JSA.
As a result of the unusually long suspension, Asanoyama will fall from the rank of ozeki and could drop to the Sandanme division or lower by the time he is allowed to return in July next year for the Nagoya tournament.
According to an announcement released by the JSA, Asanoyama went to cabaret nightclubs 10 times during a JSA curfew period that was in effect from before the November tournament last year until before this year's May summer tournament. Furthermore, he went out to eat meals three times.
In interviews during the summer tournament with the JSA over these violations, the ozeki falsely stated that he had been seeking medical treatment on such occasions, accompanied by a reporter from the Sports Nippon Newspapers. He conspired with the reporter to have him back up this false statement.
The compliance committee of the JSA noted that he had "seriously tarnished his dignity as an ozeki."
The JSA's compliance committee stated that Asanoyama's false report "showed no sign of the [aspects of] dignity required of an ozeki, such as integrity, or awareness of the seriousness of his responsibilities."
After the investigation, Asanoyama acknowledged the facts and submitted his retirement notice via his master on May 21. The notice is to be kept in the custody of JSA Chairman Hakkaku, who could accept it if Asanoyama causes further trouble to the JSA.
His master, Takasago, was also held responsible and faces a three-month 20% reduction in pay over his lax supervision.
Former stablemaster Nishikijima was also cited for violating guidelines by having Asanoyama attend a meal with the stablemaster's family and acquaintances that included drinking alcohol while under curfew.
Nishikijima also submitted a notice of his resignation, which was received Thursday, but with no disciplinary action taken.