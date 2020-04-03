At Tampa middle school, WWE’s Titus O’Neil is a different sort of superstar

A CUT ABOVE: Robert Anderson, 14, and Thaddeus Bullard follow each other on Instagram at Sligh Middle School in Tampa, Florida on Friday, February 21, 2020. Thaddeus Bullard, the WWE superstar known as "Titus O'Neil," also a noted philanthropist and former Florida Gators football player, has made it his life's mission to create a school that would serve an underprivileged community in many ways. Sligh Middle Magnet is the school he has adopted. Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times/Tribune News Service