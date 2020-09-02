Athletes find power of collective in Jacob Blake protests

BOYCOTT: The Milwaukee Bucks bench remains empty after the scheduled start of game five against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Aug. 26 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Bucks boycotted their game 5 playoff game against the Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. Ashley Landis/Pool/Getty Images/Tribune News Service