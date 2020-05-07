Audit: Favre received $1.1M in welfare funds for appearances he didn't make

IN THE HOT SEAT: In this October 2019 file photo, Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a T-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Farve is alleged to have received $1.1 million for appearances he did not make. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/Tribune News Service