After decades of swimming against the cultural tide Augusta National was in step with the times on Monday announcing Lee Elder, the first Black man to play the Masters, would join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters next year.
Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and opened for play in 1933, Augusta National existed as a sanctuary for some of the world’s most powerful men, white men, unmoved by outside forces and events.
It wasn’t until 1975 that Elder made his historic Master appearance.
Fifteen years later under mounting pressure Augusta National would open its doors to its first Black member and in 2012 finally welcomed its first woman member after then chairman William “Hootie” Johnson had declared the club would not be forced into a decision on the issue “at the point of a bayonet.”
Change has long come at a glacial pace at Augusta National but having the pioneering Elder, winner of four PGA Tour events, join 18-time major winner Nicklaus and nine-time major champion Player in one of the Masters’ most popular traditions offers another sign that the club is paying attention.
While Augusta National once shrugged off protests over race and gender equality at its own gates it was unable to ignore the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements.
“I think like all organizations, we’ve been moved by the events of 2020,” said Ridley, when asked why the club chose to make the Elder announcement now. “There’s been a lot said about racial justice and opportunity, and our question was not so much what can we say but what can we do.”
Ridley and his predecessor Billy Payne have ushered in a new awareness that has included a reckoning with the club’s past.
“I think it’s always important to look back,” said Ridley. “You learn from looking back.
“You learn from history.
“We, like all organizations, are acutely aware of our past.
“I think we always ask ourselves, when we come up with an idea that we think has merit and we execute on it, we always ask ourselves, why didn’t we do it earlier.”
Augusta National’s new openness does not extend to private club matters and membership which it continues to guard as if it were nuclear codes.
Despite the policy changes the club remains largely male, mostly white, and Ridley refused to discuss the membership make-up.
“I think what’s important is that we continue to look at diversity always as we look at our membership,” said Ridley. “While progress can always and should be made, and we do have progress to be made, but I can assure you that is an issue that we’re focused on.”
Rookie Morikawa not intimidated by first crack at Augusta
Masters rookie Collin Morikawa will take on Augusta National for the first time this week and the PGA Championship winner said on Monday he fully trusts his process and is not intimidated by the challenge that awaits.
Morikawa, 23, has taken the golf world by storm and the three-times PGA Tour winner is not about to let the mystique of Augusta National get in the way of his Green Jacket dreams.
“Every course I’ve pretty much played over the last year and a half, I’ve never seen,” Morikawa said during a news conference at Augusta National Golf Club.
“I’m not afraid of any course out here ... I wouldn’t say I focus more on certain courses than others because I come out every week, Monday through Wednesday to figure out by Thursday morning, I’m ready to play golf.”
Morikawa is three months removed from his major breakthrough at the PGA Championship where he made a late eagle en route to two-shot victory at TPC Harding, a layout he got to know while he was a collegiate golfer at the University of California.
And while Morikawa fully admits that experience on a course never hurts, he feels he already has a similar mindset to some of the more seasoned players on the PGA Tour who have been making regular Masters appearances for years.
“I’ve fast tracked that process a little bit, even though I haven’t played these courses or played the Masters before,” said Morikawa. “I’m comfortable coming out here. Everyone’s different, but that’s just me.”
Morikawa has mostly struggled since picking up his major title but said that does not mean his golf is not sharp and that his game actually feels like it did before the PGA Championship.
“I’ve done my prep work so far to get my game where it needs to be,” said Morikawa. “You want to show up to these majors not really working on anything, just being ready to play golf. And I think over the past couple weeks, I’ve put myself there.”
Johnson dangerous after shaking off the rust
Dustin Johnson is a dangerous threat heading into this week’s Masters after the world number one showed impressive form since coming back from COVID-19.
The American came on strong to finish tied for second place in Houston on Sunday, coolly rolling in a birdie putt on 15 to build momentum as he guns for his first Green Jacket.
Last week’s tournament was Johnson’s first since testing positive for COVID-19 but the 36-year-old said he felt well.
“My health is good. The state of my game is undetermined,” he said last week.
Johnson was dominant this year, winning the Tour Championship to claim his first-ever FedExCup title in September and then finished tied for sixth at the U.S. Open.
“It was a really good year. It was especially good at the end,” he added.
Johnson is one of the most consistent players on Tour but has just one major title to his name – the 2016 US Open – and some have argued he hasn’t lived up to his potential.
Winning the Masters would put all those doubts to rest.
“I think it sets up well for me,” Johnson said of the legendary course.
“Obviously no matter how much I like it or how great it sets up for me, I’ve got to play good golf if I want a chance to win.”