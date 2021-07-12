Barty captures first Wimbledon title after outlasting Pliskova

World No. 1 Ash Barty overcame a second-set hiccup as she defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 on Saturday to become the first women's Wimbledon champion from Australia in 41 years.
Barty, 25, emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who won in 1971 and 1980, with victory in 1 hour, 55 minutes against 13th-ranked Czech Pliskova.
Barty wasted a 3-1 lead and failed to serve out the match at 6-5 in the second set before finally crying tears of joy after prevailing on first match point in what became a classy affair in front of an enthusiastic Centre Court crowd.
It was the second title at the majors for Barty, following success at the 2019 French Open, her fourth of the year and 12th overall. She is also the fourth woman in the Open era to win the senior title at the All England Club after junior victory, in 2011.
Pliskova fought back after the first set but remains without a Grand Slam title, having also lost the 2016 US Open final to Angelique Kerber.
"I hope I made Evonne proud!” Barty said after receiving the Venus Rosewater dish from the Duchess of Cambridge.
"It took me a long time to verbalize the fact that I wanted to dare to dream and say that I wanted to win this incredible tournament. It's better than I ever could have imagined."
Pliskova said: "I enjoyed every minute on the court. She was playing a great tournament. I fought very hard but she played very well."
Barty beat Kerber in the semis on Thursday, and as in the previous matches again paid homage to Goolagong Cawley with a similar dress to that worn by the past champion.
She started on fire, winning the first 14 points as she raced off to a 4-0 lead in 11 minutes.
A few unforced errors from the Australian finally put Pliskova on the scoreboard in the next game, which helped her settle but it was too late to salvage the set.
Pliskova led for the first time after the opening game of the second, but in what was now a hard-hitting see-saw battle, fell behind 3-1 and then fought back to lead 4-3.
In the 11th game, Pliskova led 40-0 before she netted what appeared to be an easy volley at the net with the court wide open after a stunning rally. Barty seized the momentum and broke for 6-5 to earn the right to serve out the match.
But Pliskova fought back yet again, forcing the tiebreak where she won five points in a row and pulled even on a Barty double fault.
Barty was undeterred and broke in the second game, when Pliskova netted an easy volley, en route to a 3-0.
She didn't relinquish the advantage this time around and wrapped up matters after saving a final break point from Pliskova, getting to match point with an ace and sinking on her knees in delight after a final error from Pliskova.
Barty said she told herself "to keep fighting" after the second set, adding: "Karo is an exceptional player. I was really proud of myself in the way that I was able to reset, keep on going and hold my nerve there at the very end."
Another Australian legend, Rod Laver, tweeted: "So happy for you Ash Barty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory."