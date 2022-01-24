Bengals advance to AFC title game for first time since 1989

The Cincinnati Bengals are laughingstocks no longer. Their days as a downtrodden NFL team are done. They have a true franchise savior in second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, and they're headed to the AFC championship game.
Burrow and the Bengals ousted the conference's top seed from the playoffs Saturday in Nashville, knocking off the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, in a dramatic AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium.
"It feels great," Bengals Coach Zac Taylor said. "This is the expectation for this team. This is not too big for these guys. I know we haven't been here before. But it sure feels like we have."
Rookie kicker Evan McPherson's 52-yard field goal as time expired won it for the Bengals. It was his fourth field goal of the game.
"We found a way all year," Burrow told CBS immediately afterward. "Man, it was a crazy, crazy game. That's a really, really good team, unbelievable defensive line. They had a great plan on defense. Credit to them. But we found a way at the end."
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw his third interception of the day with 20 seconds remaining. Burrow's 19-yard completion to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set up the winning kick.
"I knew we were going to have a chance," Burrow said. "I knew what coverage they were going to play. We saw it on the tablet. Zac called a great play. Ja'Marr did a great job getting open. Unbelievable."
Burrow threw for 348 yards for the Bengals despite being sacked nine times.
The fourth-seeded Bengals will be back on the road next Sunday, playing at either Kansas City or Buffalo. It will be the Bengals' first appearance in an AFC championship game since January 1989 when Sam Wyche was their coach, Boomer Esiason was their quarterback and running back Ickey Woods was shuffling along.
They perhaps had better get used to it with Burrow in the huddle. The top overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft is proving to be just as special at this level of the sport as he was in college, when he won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship as a late bloomer at LSU after transferring from Ohio State.
"We're excited," Burrow said. "We're going to take tonight and celebrate. And then we'll be watching that game tomorrow, see who we're going to play. It's going to be a fun one."
Burrow made a highly successful return this season from the knee injury that cut short his rookie season. He was the league's second-rated passer during the regular season. He led the Bengals to the AFC North title and directed them last weekend to their first playoff victory in 31 years. And now they play on, having ended the Titans' postseason sooner than expected.
"It's the same thing you always say," Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. "Thirty-one teams are going to be pissed off. . . . It's disappointing because I know that they fight and they compete."
The Titans failed in their bid to reach the AFC championship game for the second time in three years. They had tailback Derrick Henry back in the lineup. He ran for 62 yards on 20 carries in his first game since Halloween. He was activated from the injured reserve list Friday after undergoing foot surgery in early November.
But even with Henry, the Titans could not advance, in large part because of Tannehill's mistakes. Even so, Vrabel refused to place the blame entirely on his quarterback.
"I don't think Ryan or myself or anybody did enough to win the game," Vrabel said. "That's how it goes. It's never going to be about one person, not as long as I'm the head coach. . . . We all have to play better. We have to coach better."
It was a rugged, Titans-style game from the outset, but the Bengals led 9-6 at halftime. McPherson connected on first-half field goals of 38, 45 and 54 yards. Burrow threw for 236 yards before halftime but absorbed five first-half sacks. He also took a low hit on an aborted play that appeared to leave him limping temporarily. He remained in the game. Chase set up a field goal with a 57-yard catch and run.
Tannehill threw an interception on the game's opening offensive play, leading to a Bengals field goal. Henry had a three-yard touchdown run on a second-quarter play on which he lined up behind center and took a direct snap. He was tackled shy of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt from the 1-yard line following a Bengals penalty.
Tailback Joe Mixon's 16-yard touchdown dash increased the Bengals' lead to 16-6 in the third quarter. The Titans tried to respond quickly. But Tannehill had his first-and-goal pass batted into the air by blitzing Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who then grabbed the football on the carom for an interception.
Even so, the Titans pulled even by the end of the third quarter with a field goal and Tannehill's 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown after Burrow threw a tipped-ball interception that withstood a lengthy instant replay review.
"Intense game, very intense," Burrow said. "That was unbelievable."