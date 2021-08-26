At least five Buffalo Bills players are sidelined for four days as close contacts to a COVID-19 positive staff member, despite the players testing negative for the virus Tuesday morning, according to a source.
Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, and linebackers Matt Milano and AJ Klein, all were sent home from the Bills’ facility as close contacts to a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive, per the source.
The players must enter a five-day re-entry process. That re-entry process is only required for players who aren’t fully vaccinated, governed by the terms of a joint agreement between the NFL and the players’ union.
The Bills trainer who tested positive was vaccinated, according to the source. All NFL staff are required to be vaccinated to have in-person access to players unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.
News of the Bills players being removed from the facility due to the close contact was first reported by the New York Daily News on Tuesday morning.
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also was sent home as a close contact despite a negative test, per ESPN, increasing the player number to five and counting as of Tuesday afternoon.
The players can get back into the facility on the fifth day if their daily tests, including that morning’s, come back negative.
Buffalo’s predicament on Tuesday underscored two critical points about how this kind of situation could affect a team’s regular season if protocols aren’t changed.
First, if the players were vaccinated, they wouldn’t have to be quarantined. Vaccinated players are not subject to a quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected individual.
Secondly, vaccinated players or staff members can still test positive for the virus, which could contribute to an outbreak or spread in a team facility.
That second point is important to players, many of whom were not pleased with the union’s agreement to terms announced in late July.
The NFL-NFLPA rules state that if a game is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, that team will forfeit the game. It will be responsible for the visiting team’s lost revenue from the gate. Players from both teams will not receive their weekly salary. And Commissioner Roger Goodell retains the authority to impose additional sanctions.
A large group of unvaccinated players, including Beasley, urged the union to dial back or clarify some protocols when they were announced six days before camp. Those players felt the NFLPA agreed to some of the stringent protocols without fully informing the membership.
The union has fought for players’ right to not be vaccinated.
Giants co-owner John Mara said last week that “I would’ve preferred that it would have been mandatory for players to get vaccinated, but the players association did not share that view.”
The union also is now recommending to the league that players and staff be tested daily for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.
At the moment, in the preseason, unvaccinated players are being tested for COVID-19 daily, while vaccinated players only are tested once every 14 days.
Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh, a former Giant who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and sounded off:
“Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non vaccinated players,” Pugh tweeted. “I was vaccinated and still got covid. As of now vaccinated players test every 14 days. That’s not enough! Who knows how long I walked around the building with it or whoever I got it from! Fix this ASAP.”
The NFL and union are still ironing out their final COVID-19 policies for the regular season. A situation like the Bills’ should give them valuable insight in their review of protocols for when the games begin to count.