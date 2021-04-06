Blown calls happen; blaming the ref isn't how it should be

FOUL OR NO?: DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Baylor Lady Bears tries to take a shot as Aaliyah Edwards #3 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 of the UConn Huskies defend in the final minutes of the game during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29 in San Antonio, Texas.The UConn Huskies defeated the Baylor Lady Bears 69-67 to advance to the Final Four. Elsa/Getty Images/Tribune News Service