Blue Jays blank Rangers twice in DH sweep

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his second career grand slam to lead a four-homer barrage and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a doubleheader shutout sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with a 10-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Buffalo, N.Y.
Randal Grichuk added a two-run home run and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had solo shots for the Blue Jays who swept the three-game series.
The Blue Jays won the first game of the doubleheader 5-0, and took the season series between the teams 4-2.
Toronto left-hander Steven Matz (8-4) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out two in five innings. Texas right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-9) allowed 10 runs, eight hits (four home runs) and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Blue Jays 5, Rangers 0 (Game 1)
Danny Jansen hit a solo home run, left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings and Toronto defeated visiting Texas in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo.
Ryu (9-5) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four in pitching the complete game.
Texas left-hander Koby Allard (2-7) allowed five runs, seven hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out one.
Yankees 9, Red Sox 1
Jameson Taillon pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Gleyber Torres homered for the second straight game and host New York beat Boston.
The Yankees beat Boston for the second straight time after losing the first seven meetings this season. Taillon (5-4) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings and won his fourth straight decision. Taillon struck out three and walked two and threw 56 of his 91 pitches for strikes.
Phillies 4, Marlins 2 (suspended game)
J.T. Realmuto smacked a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift Philadelphia to a win in a game that was suspended Saturday night due to rain.
Jose Alvarado (6-0) retired the Marlins in order in the top of the 10th to begin the resumed game. With Travis Jankowski at third base and one out, Realmuto hit his ninth homer of the season to right field off Yimi Garcia (3-7).
Philadelphia had a chance to win the game 2-0 in the ninth on Saturday night before Miami's Jesus Aguilar pulled a 390-foot homer to left, tying the score. Ranger Suarez allowed the homer. It was the 23rd blown save of the season for the Phillies -- two short of the franchise record.
Rockies 6, Dodgers 5 (10)
Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as part of a two-hit day, two-RBI day, and Colorado beat Los Angeles in Denver.
The Dodgers had grabbed a 5-4 lead in the top half of the 10th, but the Rockies tied it up when Trevor Story hit a sacrifice fly that drove in Garrett Hampson from third, setting up Blackmon's heroics.
Colorado starting pitcher Jon Gray allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven in seven innings. Mychal Givens (3-2) got the win.
Phillies 7, Marlins 4
Philadelphia scored twice in the sixth inning in Sunday's regularly-scheduled game and beat Miami to give them three wins in the four-game series.
With the score tied at 4 in the sixth, Philadelphia scored a pair of runs off Miami reliever Anthony Bender (1-1).
With runners on the corners and no outs, Jean Segura broke the deadlock with a sacrifice fly to center. Andrew McCutchen's grounder to shortstop Miguel Rojas was bobbled, allowing Brad Miller to score and give the Phillies a two-run lead.
Padres 10, Nationals 4 (suspended game)
Tommy Pham reached base five times and Fernando Tatis Jr. had four hits as visiting San Diego completed a 10-4 win over Washington in a game suspended after 5 1/2 innings Saturday night due to a shooting outside Nationals Park.
Pham was 3-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Tatis was 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Manny Machado had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each added two hits and two RBIs, while Webster Rivas also had two hits.
Nationals 8, Padres 7
Alcides Escobar drove home Tres Barrera with a one-out single to center off Padres closer Mark Melancon with one out in the ninth to give Washington a win over visiting San Diego.
The Padres scored in the top of the ninth to tie the score 7-7. Victor Caratini drew a one-out walk. Pinch-runner Jorge Mateo stole second and third and scored on Trent Grisham's two-out single off Nationals closer Brad Hand.
The Padres then loaded the bases on a pair of walks before Hand struck out Manny Machado, who hit a two-run, go-ahead homer an inning earlier off Daniel Hudson.
Mets 7, Pirates 6
Michael Conforto's two-run home run in the ninth inning gave visiting New York a comeback win as it avoided being swept by Pittsburgh.
Trailing 6-5 after the Pirates scored six in a wild first, Dominic Smith hit a leadoff single against Richard Rodriguez (4-2). Conforto followed with his fourth homer, to center, to make it 7-6.
Travis Blankenhorn added a three-run homer and Smith an RBI single for the Mets.
Mariners 7, Angels 4
Luis Torrens and Ty France homered as Seattle won for the ninth consecutive time when rookie Logan Gilbert starts, defeating host Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif. Seattle took two of three games in the weekend series.
Torrens hit a solo shot with one out in the top of the fourth to give the Mariners a 3-0 advantage. France added a three-run shot an inning later to double the lead. The Angels' Shohei Ohtani hit his major league leading 34th home run of the season in the loss, while teammate David Fletcher went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts to snap his hitting streak at 26 games.
Gilbert (4-2), who lost his first two decisions, allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out a career-high nine.
Brewers 8, Reds 0
Corbin Burnes recovered from his All-Star Game loss by striking out 12 over a career-high 8 1/3 innings to the help visiting Milwaukee complete a three-game series sweep over Cincinnati.
Burnes (5-4) allowed just five hits and came within two outs of hurling his first career complete game.
Tigers 7, Twins 0
Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs apiece, Wily Peralta pitched seven strong innings, and host Detroit completed a three-game weekend sweep by blanking Minnesota.
Rays 7, Braves 5
Yandy Diaz's two-run homer capped Tampa Bay's four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Rays opened the second half with a series-clinching victory over Atlanta.
With the visitors trailing 4-3, Kevin Kiermaier's RBI double into the right-field corner sent home Joey Wendle after his single. Kiermaier stole third and came home on the second of Austin Meadows' two sacrifice flies.
Diaz slugged his fifth homer following pinch hitter Francisco Mejia's double for the 7-4 advantage that the club held behind Collin McHugh and Pete Fairbanks.
White Sox 4, Astros 0
Carlos Rodon struck out 10 batters and allowed only one hit in seven strong innings as Chicago pulled away from visiting Houston.
Orioles 5, Royals 0
Matt Harvey produced his longest scoreless outing in almost three years, as the struggling right-hander blanked Kansas City over six innings to lead visiting Baltimore to victory.
Cardinals 2, Giants 1
Paul DeJong homered, Harrison Bader delivered a late, tiebreaking RBI single and Wade LeBlanc yielded a run over five innings as St. Louis beat visiting San Francisco in the decisive series finale.
Indians 4, Athletics 2
Bradley Zimmer belted All-Star Chris Bassitt's first pitch of the game over the fence, Daniel Johnson broke a seventh-inning tie with his first career homer and Cleveland used a familiar script to beat host Oakland for the second consecutive day.
Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4
Merrill Kelly struck out six in eight innings and did not walk a batter, and Eduardo Escobar hit his 21st home run of the season in Arizona's win over visiting Chicago.