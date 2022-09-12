KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer held the Detroit Tigers scoreless for seven innings and allowed just four hits, and he once again thrived in the role of “stopper” after a pair of Royals’ losses.
Royals rookies Michael Massey, Drew Waters and Nick Pratto drove in all of the runs in a 4-0 win over the Tigers in front of an announced crowd of 13,150 in the finale of a three-game set at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Royals (57-84) compiled a 2-4 record on their homestand. Following a day off on Monday, they’ll begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday night in Minnesota.
Singer improved to 8-4. He struck out six and walked just one in seven innings, his second outing of at least seven innings in his past four starts.
Massey went 1 for 3 with a home run and a walk, Waters went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Pratto drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Royals rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Singer, who made his debut during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, set a new career-high for innings pitched in a season. He came into the day just 2/3 innings shy of his previous mark of 128 1/3 innings set last season.
Singer entered the day having already demonstrated mastery over the Tigers. In nine previous career starts, he’d gone 5-0 with a 2.79 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 16 walks in 48 1/3 innings.
Singer retired 10 consecutive batters from the end of the second inning through the fifth inning Sunday. He racked up four of his six strikeouts during that stretch, and only allowed one fly ball.