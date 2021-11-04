HOUSTON - Through a full regular season and three playoff rounds, nothing came easily for the Atlanta Braves. Oddsmakers didn't favor them. Most baseball insiders didn't, either. Injuries stole their potential MVP candidate in July and their ace in October. They were under .500 with two months to go, forced to play better than .600 baseball to even reach the postseason in the first place.
And then suddenly, there was Freddie Freeman, matter-of-factly taking his batting gloves off on second base after a fifth-inning double gave Atlanta a six-run lead in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
He didn't smile, didn't really react at all to finding himself in the middle of a blowout, seemingly stunned into stoicism by the realization that after all that, the once unthinkable was finally happening. A few innings later, it did: Freeman and his Braves were World Series champions with a 7-0 pummeling of the Houston Astros. After three consecutive postseasons and a regular season that seemed almost defined by doubt, Atlanta left none when it mattered most.
The Braves had gone 26 years without a title. They ended what had been the 14th longest drought in the majors, not exactly the kind of wait that qualifies as a curse. But 26 years is a lifetime to an entire generation - a lifetime ago, at least for those involved.
Freeman, for example, was 10 the last time the Braves played in a World Series, months removed from losing his mother, not concerned with what was happening in the world of Atlanta sports. But Freeman said during this World Series that he hopes to create some new memories, just like his adopted city does after suffering a World Series sweep at the hands of the Yankees that year - though of course the pain of losing a series isn't exactly comparable.
But Freeman has taken Atlanta's ups and downs as his own, watched the franchise retool and switch ballparks and emerge as an annual contender for the first time since those 1990s teams. He spent 12 seasons with the Braves without winning a title. Among active players, only two played with one team longer before their first championship: Ryan Zimmerman and Clayton Kershaw.
He brought home Atlanta's sixth run with that fifth-inning double that banged off the wall in left center and scored Series MVP Jorge Soler. Houston had walked Soler this time, trying to avoid damage. Perhaps the Astros' fate had already been sealed somehow. Sometimes this time of year, as with the Washington Nationals at this very stadium in 2019, destiny seems to take the reins.
The man at the reins of this team, Brian Snitker, was in the stands at Fulton County Stadium the last time the Braves won a World Series, in 1995. He was a minor league coach then, a decade and a half into a tenure with the organization that would somehow wind its way back to a World Series all these years later.
Snitker still has the World Series ring from that year in a lockbox somewhere, but he doesn't really wear it. He said it really wasn't all that comfortable. Maybe this one will sit a little differently. After 40 years in the organization, at a time when mercenaries are often the baseball norm, Snitker will forever be remembered as the man at the helm when the Braves became the Braves again.
Starter Max Fried was 5 years old when Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine and John Smoltz lifted Atlanta to its last title, years removed from being part of a comparably loaded rotation at Harvard-Westlake high school outside Los Angeles.
There, Fried starred with future St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox aces Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito, both of whose teams fell earlier in this postseason. Both were in the stands at Minute Maid Park to support Fried. They witnessed a coronation of sorts, a clinching of ace status for a lefty that was dominant all season and less so this October - at least until Tuesday night.
Even after a first inning in which two men reached and Michael Brantley stepped on Fried's ankle as the 27-year-old made an unsuccessful attempt to beat him to first base, Fried was masterful. He worked quickly and decisively, as if certain that inconsistency would not be a problem, not now, not in Game 6. He threw six dominant innings in which he did not walk a batter. No Astro reached second base after that first inning.
Fried led the league in ERA from Aug. 1 to the end of the regular season, but he had been less consistent so far in October: In part because of bad luck or weak contact finding good spots, Fried had allowed 11 runs in his last 9 2/3 innings entering Tuesday's game. He broke 98 with the first-inning fastball he used to get out of trouble with that lone man in scoring position in the first, his hardest pitch of the year in the season's biggest moment.
The game was scoreless until the third when Ozzie Albies - who had yet to be born when Atlanta won that last title yet has already been their second baseman for four consecutive division titles - singled to lead off the inning. Snitker moved the struggling Albies from the third spot in the order to the seventh spot before Tuesday's game, meaning the second baseman would start the biggest game of his team's season hitting lower than he had all year. He was the first Atlanta hitter to reach against Astros starter Luis Garcia.
Four batters later, Garcia threw a cutter that stayed middle-in on Soler. He hit it so high and far to left that Brantley hardly moved. The ball left Minute Maid Park entirely. Atlanta had a 3-0 lead.
The swing was obviously a big one for many reasons, not the least of which is what it signaled for Fried: The lefty was 39-3 in his career when Atlanta scored three runs behind him, 15-1 in 2021. The cushion only grew. Dansby Swanson smashed a two-run shot of his own in the top of the fifth, by which time Dusty Baker and his Houston Astros were on their fourth pitcher, hunting for someone, anyone, to slow Atlanta down. They never found him.
Swanson was a year old the last time Atlanta won a title, too young to remember much of anything, though as a Georgia boy through and through, he knows the stories. The hometown kid was a stalwart defensively Tuesday night, too, almost as if the lifelong Atlanta sports fan was taking it upon himself to end his city's long-standing title drought in the three major sports. No Atlanta team had won a title since that Braves team in 1995.
In the top of the seventh, Freeman drove a high line drive to deep center field to up Atlanta's lead to seven. This time, he couldn't help it. He stopped at third base and swiped his arm in the team's usual gesture of celebration. Then the face of the Atlanta Braves pointed to the dugout where the soon-to-be 2021 World Series champions were jumping for joy, the hardest days behind them.