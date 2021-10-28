Braves take Game 1 over Astros

Atlanta scored five runs over the first three innings and pitcher AJ Minter was sharp in relief of the injured Charlie Morton as the Braves took Game One of the World Series 6-2 on Tuesday.
The game could not have started any better for the visitors when leadoff hitter Jorge Soler smashed a home run over the left field fence for a 1-0 Braves lead.
Austin Riley pushed the lead to 2-0 when his double to deep left center scored Eddie Rosario later in the inning.
The Astros loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but second baseman Ozzie Albies coolly fielded a sharply hit ground ball off the bat of Kyle Tucker to end the threat.
In the second, Travis d'Arnaud scored on a fielder's choice and in the third Adam Duvall hit a two-run shot into the stands for a 5-0 Braves lead that silenced the fans at Minute Maid Park.
Braves ace Morton left in the third with a fractured right fibula and is reportedly done for the series but Minter did not let the team down, inducing a fly ball from Yordan Alvarez to get them safely through the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth before Braves closer Will Smith got Michael Brantley out on a ground ball to end the game.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said the early lead did nothing to calm him nerves against the high-powered Houston offense.
"I'd rather have a 5-0 lead after the seventh inning than when we did because they have so much time to come back," he told reporters after the game.
"That 5-0 lead feels like 1-0 quite honestly, because of the club they are. They are so dangerous and so relentless, which makes it even more special what our bullpen did."
Game Two of the best-of-seven series is on Wednesday in Houston.
Morton likely out for series
Morton was injured after a being hit on the leg by a comebacker from Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, but managed to throw 16 more pitches before taking himself out of the game.
The veteran right hander finished up in the third after striking out Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on a pitch where he landed awkwardly.
The Braves said X-rays showed a fracture, putting an end to the 37-year-old's participation in the best-of-seven Series.
"We knew it had to be pretty bad for him to come out," said Braves center fielder Adam Duvall. "He gave it all he had. I want to get in there and talk to him and see how he's feeling and let him know we're all here for him."
Duvall, a trade deadline acquisition, said the banged-up Braves had to tough it out.
"We've been through a lot this year, and I say that in the two-and-a-half months that I've been here," Duvall said.
"But guys have got to step up. We need everybody at this point in the season. We know this is a grind. Nobody is probably 100%, but we need everybody."