British Open canceled for the first time since WWII

With "a heavy heart," British Open officials announced the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, following in the footsteps of Wimbledon officials who canceled the tennis tournament scheduled for June 29 to July 12 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel The Open for the first time since World War II," officials said in a statement. "We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people, but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do."
One of golf's majors, the tournament was set to begin July 16 at Royal St. George's Golf Club just outside London. The tournament last was canceled in 1945 because of World War II.
It will be contested next year at Royal St. George's.
"Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open," Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said in a statement. "We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart."
Two other major golf tournaments, the Masters and PGA Championship in the U.S., were postponed, but Golf Digest reported that R&A could cancel because of insurance concerns. Like Wimbledon, the R&A is insured against a global pandemic and cancellation would have to occur by a certain date. "The R&A is the most (insured) of all the tournaments," a source said. "They have complete cancellation insurance. I just don't see any golf (being played) before August."
Last week, the U.S. Golf Association and R&A announced that the Curtis Cup, the women's amateur tournament between U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland that was to take place in Wales, will be moved to 2021. The British Amateur and British Women's Amateur also were moved from June to August.
Also, last week, the New York Post reported that U.S. Open golf officials were expected to move back the tournament, set for June 18 to 21 at Winged Foot outside New York City in Mamaroneck, New York. It added that the tournament was expected to remain at Winged Foot, which has been closed since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential workers in the state to stay home.
Just as it has done with nearly every other sport, the coronavirus pandemic has scrambled the golf calendar. Both the Masters in April and the PGA Championship in May already have been postponed, though the dates have yet to be announced. All PGA Tour tournaments have been canceled through mid-May. Over the weekend, the San Francisco Chronicle cited unnamed sources saying that the PGA Championship would be played in August.
Tinkering with the main golf schedule to fit in all four majors this year – plus the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in late September – is going to be a challenge for the PGA Tour, which does not operate any of the grand slam events and likely will have little say in when they are rescheduled. The Masters, should it take place, almost certainly could not be held until October because Augusta National is closed from May through that month. (The intense summer heat in Georgia bakes the course brown.)
There are television considerations, as well. Moving prime events to the fall means not only competing with the NFL and college football but also finding time for golf on the CBS and NBC schedules.
The New York Post reported that the USGA hoped to play the U.S. Open late in the summer, perhaps in early September. According to ESPN, there has been talk of moving the PGA Championship to the calendar space in July and August vacated by the Summer Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021.