Broncos shut out Jets 26-0

Zach Wilson struggled again, going 19-for-35 for 160 yards with two interceptions. But this wasn’t solely on the rookie signal caller as the entire offense failed to muster anything.
Everybody’s phone should get an AMBER alert because the Jets offense is missing. They claimed to be in Denver for a football game on Sunday, but nobody could find them.
A play with 14:17 left in the fourth quarter provided a microcosm of the day’s offensive futility.
It was fourth and one at the Broncos 25 and the Jets went into an empty formation. Wilson dropped back and threw to Ty Johnson underneath on a slant route, but the pass went through Johnson’s hands and fell incomplete.
The offense had 162 yards of total offense
The offense was moving at a snail pace and only crossed over 100 yards of total offense after a Corey Davis reception for four yards on the last play of the third quarter.
That’s unacceptable.
The game was over in the first half as the Broncos jumped out to a 17-0 lead and the offense dragged their feet for the third week in a row.
The Jets offense had 55 yards of total offense at halftime. The Broncos offense had that amount by their second drive of the first quarter.
Here’s how each possession in the first half went for the Jets:
Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. Let’s the first half clock run out.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur wasn’t creating easy throws for Wilson. Receivers weren’t getting open quick enough. The offensive line couldn’t create any lanes for the running backs.
Pass protection was an issue also as they allowed four sacks.
The Jets’ 3 points in the first half through three games are tied for the fewest through three games in the last 20 seasons for Gang Green according to ESPNStatsInfo.
To start the game, Wilson found Davis on a curl route for a first down, but the offense quickly sunk into quicksand for the rest of the quarter.
On the Jets first drive in the second quarter there was finally some momentum. Wilson was able to convert three first downs with throws to Davis, Tyler Kroft and Johnson. All of those passes were boring in a good way, they were smart and accurate as Wilson took what the defense gave him.
But all the positivity of the second drive was quickly wasted.
On third and 3, Wilson was pressured and had to escape before firing a missile to Davis down the sideline but Davis wasn’t able to reel it in. Then the Jets lined up for a 56-yard field goal and Matt Ammendola nailed it. But they drew a delay of game and had to punt.
The next possession, the Jets defense forced a three and out. But it didn’t matter as the Jets offense wasted it going three and out after Broncos edge Von Miller was able to speed past right tackle Morgan Moses to sack Wilson.
The Jets defense has been able to within stand the offensive troubles through the first two games with a bend but don’t break mentality.
But against the Broncos it cracked early. They allowed the Broncos to march up and down the field for 198 yards in the first half.
Jets said they were committed to stopping the run because the Broncos offense flows out of their rushing attack. But they de-committed from that aspect as they allowed 74 yards in the first half.
For the entire game, the Jets defense allowed 327 yards of total offense and 121 yards on the ground.
It was a rough outing across the board.