LOS ANGELES — The probable cause of the sudden cardiac arrest suffered by USC freshman Bronny James has been identified as an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement released Friday.
After evaluations at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and additional follow-up at the Mayo Clinic, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to make a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.”
James, 18, lost consciousness during a workout at the Galen Center on July 24 and was transported to Cedars-Sinai, where he was treated in the intensive care unit. He was released from the hospital on July 27 and returned home, where he spent time with family. Two days later, his father shared a video of the former Sierra Canyon star playing piano in front of his younger brother, Bryce and sister Zhuri. LeBron and his oldest son were at Drake’s concert at Crypto.com Arena this week, where they walked the rapper on stage.
USC recently returned from a foreign preseason tour in Croatia and Greece, where the Trojans went undefeated in games against a professional team from Serbia (Mega MIS) and Montenegro (KK SC Derby). The Trojans will open the season on Nov. 23 against Seton Hall in the Rady Children’s Invitational at UC San Diego.