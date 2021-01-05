Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Browns (11-5) snapped the NFL’s longest current playoff drought. They will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.
Pittsburgh (12-4), which clinched the AFC North and a playoff spot in Week 16, will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The Steelers will host the Browns in a rematch next weekend in the wild-card round.
The win was just the second for the Browns in their last 12 meetings against their division rival, and only the eighth versus the Steelers since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. The Browns won the regular-season finale for the first time since 2009.
Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield completed 17 of 27 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a season-high 44 yards. Mason Rudolph completed 22 of 39 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Pittsburgh.
Packers 35, Bears 16
Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns to help Green Bay pull away for a win over host Chicago to clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.
Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards and Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight ends Robert Tonyan and Dominique Dafney each hauled in a touchdown reception for Green Bay (13-3). Safety Adrian Amos, a former Bears defender, had an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Titans 41, Texans 38
Derrick Henry rushed for a career-high 250 yards and became the eighth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season, and Sam Sloman banked home a 37-yard field goal on the final play as Tennessee clinched the AFC South with a win over host Houston.
Ryan Tannehill totaled three touchdowns, and his 5-yard run with 1:42 left capped a 19-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Titans (11-5) a 38-35 lead. The Texans (4-12) countered with a 58-yard drive that culminated in a game-tying, 51-yard field goal from Ka’imi Fairbairn with 18 seconds remaining. But on the first snap of the ensuing series, Tannehill connected with A.J. Brown for a 52-yard pass play, setting the stage for Sloman, whose kick caromed off the right upright.
Saints 33, Panthers 7
Drew Brees threw touchdown passes to three different receivers as New Orleans defeated host Carolina in the regular-season finale at Charlotte, N.C.
The Saints (12-4), who had five different defenders make interceptions, became the first NFC South team to complete a six-game season sweep of the other three teams in the division. New Orleans will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Colts 28, Jaguars 14
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Philip Rivers threw for another score and Rodrigo Blankenship kicked two field goals to help host Indianapolis defeat reeling Jacksonville to clinch its second AFC playoff berth in three seasons.
Needing a victory of their own as well as a loss from one of four fellow postseason contenders in order to make the playoffs, Indianapolis (11-5) took the field with the latter part of that equation solved as the Miami Dolphins fell 56-26 at Buffalo earlier in the day.
Bills 56, Dolphins 26
Miami native Isaiah McKenzie scored three second-quarter touchdowns to lead Buffalo past visiting Miami at Orchard Park, N.Y.
The Bills (13-3) clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC, giving the Bills home field for their first two games, if they advance. The Dolphins (10-6) were denied a playoff spot with the loss, and when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars later on Sunday.
Giants 23, Cowboys 19
Daniel Jones passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns as New York kept its NFC East title hopes alive -- albeit briefly -- with a win over Dallas in East Rutherford, N.J.
Looking to win the division for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season, the Giants (6-10) instead will miss out on the playoffs altogether when the Washington Football Team beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to improve to 7-9 and win the East.
Ravens 38, Bengals 3
Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in multiple seasons while leading Baltimore to its third straight AFC playoff berth with a win over host Cincinnati.
Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27
Tom Brady passed for 399 yards and four touchdowns as Tampa Bay clinched the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs by beating visiting Atlanta.
Antonio Brown (11 receptions, 138 yards) and Chris Godwin (five catches, 133 yards) each caught two touchdowns for the Buccaneers (11-5), who notched their fourth straight win. Ronald Jones II rushed for a touchdown while Brady completed 26 of 41 passes with one interception during the 99th 300-yard passing game of his career.
Matt Ryan completed 29 of 44 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score for the Falcons. Russell Gage (nine catches, 91 yards) and Hayden Hurst caught touchdown passes but couldn’t prevent Atlanta (4-12) from losing its fifth straight game.
Patriots 28, Jets 14
Cam Newton threw three touchdown passes and caught a fourth as New England rallied in the second half for a season-ending win over visiting New York in Foxborough, Mass.
In what is likely his last game of his only season with New England (7-9), Newton enjoyed one of his best performances. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards while adding 79 yards on 11 carries. But the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Vikings 37, Lions 35
Kirk Cousins passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Minnesota to a 37-35 season-ending victory over host Detroit.
Alexander Mattison rushed for 95 yards on 21 carries and also caught three passes for 50 yards and another score. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 133 yards and set the NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards on the season.
Chargers 38, Chiefs 21
Justin Herbert concluded his season with an NFL rookie-record 31 touchdown passes, tossing three as Los Angeles pounded host Kansas City, which played without Patrick Mahomes and several other standouts.
The Chargers finished 7-9 with four straight victories while snapping a 10-game winning streak for the Chiefs (14-2).
Raiders 32, Broncos 31
Derek Carr threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Jacobs ran for 89 yards and two more scores, and visiting Las Vegas rallied to beat Denver by a point.
Rams 18, Cardinals 7
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, John Wolford outdueled Chris Streveler to carry Los Angeles into the playoffs with a victory over Arizona in Inglewood, Calif.
The Cardinals (8-8) were eliminated from playoff consideration with the loss with the Rams (10-6) earned the NFC’s sixth seed and a road playoff game against their NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks.
Seahawks 26, 49ers 23
Tyler Lockett caught a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson on fourth-and-goal with 2:20 remaining as Seattle rallied to defeat host San Francisco in Glendale, Ariz.
Lockett had 12 receptions for 90 yards and two TDs, breaking a franchise record for most catches in a season with 100. Wilson completed 20 of 36 passes for 181 yards, helping the Seahawks (12-4) come back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.