TAMPA - The Los Angeles Rams cashed another of the big bets they made on themselves to make a run deep into the NFL postseason, while sending Tom Brady home to ponder his football future in an offseason that arrived sooner than usual for him.
As speculation mounted about the prospect that this was the final go-round for the quarterback for the ages, Brady just failed in his bid to reach the 15th conference championship game of his storied career. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back from a 24-point, third-quarter deficit. But the Rams prevailed, 30-27, in a thriller here Sunday in an NFC divisional-round playoff game at Raymond James Stadium.
Kicker Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired won it for the Rams after the Buccaneers had tied the game with 42 seconds remaining.
The fourth-seeded Rams will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers in Inglewood, Calif., in next Sunday's NFC title game. In their season of high-stakes roster moves, the Rams are one triumph away from playing the Super Bowl on their home field at SoFi Stadium.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford had completions of 20 and 44 yards to wide receiver Cooper Kupp to set up the winning kick for the Rams. Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. The Rams raced to a 20-3 halftime lead and stretched it to 27-3 in the third quarter. Kupp finished with nine catches for 183 yards.
The all-in Rams avoided going bust in their Super Bowl-or-bust season after trading for Stafford and pass rusher Von Miller and adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following his release by the Cleveland Browns.
They ended the attempt by Brady and the second-seeded Buccaneers to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Brady's personal nine-game winning streak in the divisional round of the playoffs, spanning two franchises, ended. If this was his final NFL game, it was certainly memorable but ultimately uncharacteristically disappointing.
Brady once won a Super Bowl after facing a 28-3 deficit. This time, he threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans with 3:20 left. The Buccaneers got the ball back on a fumble by Rams running back Cam Akers, and tailback Leonard Fournette scored on a nine-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-inches play.
He threw an interception in a 30-for-54, 329-yard passing performance. He was penalized for expressing his displeasure to referee Shawn Hochuli too forcefully during the first half and lost a fourth-quarter fumble on a sack by Miller.
Brady was playing without two of his top wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Godwin was sidelined after suffering season-ending knee injury and Brown was released following the Week 17 incident in which he tossed aside his jersey and shoulder pads and walked off the field shirtless at MetLife Stadium.
Brady also played Sunday behind an injury-plagued offensive line, with right tackle Tristan Wirfs on the game-day inactive list and center Ryan Jensen playing through an ankle injury. The Rams took advantage.
The retirement speculation about Brady began last week when Rob Ninkovich, a former linebacker who was Brady's Patriots teammate, said on ESPN that "it wouldn't surprise" him if Brady decides "to walk away and do whatever he wants to do" following this postseason. ESPN and the league-owned NFL Network reported Sunday it's possible that Brady could opt to retire this offseason but nothing is decided.
Brady turns 45 in August. His contract with the Buccaneers runs through the 2022 season. He has spoken in the past about playing until he's 45. More recently, he has left open the possibility of continuing to play even longer than that.
He remains a superb player. He led the NFL this season in passing attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. He is regarded as a league MVP contender, although the award seems likely to go to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
His legacy is as unassailable and enduring as it gets. He has seven Super Bowl victories, six of them with New England. He demonstrated last season that he could secure a Lombardi Trophy without the Patriots and Coach Bill Belichick. He is the NFL's career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, among so many other things. Nobody can play forever. But Brady has come about as close as anyone.
Stafford threw first-half touchdown passes of seven yards to tight end Kendall Blanton and 70 yards to Kupp. Meanwhile, there was nothing but misery early on for Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady was given the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his NFL career for yelling at Hochuli about a non-call when he was hit in the head by the Rams' Von Miller. Brady emerged with a bloody lip.
The Buccaneers had their issues with Hochuli. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was penalized for taunting after getting up and saying something to Stafford, his former Detroit Lions teammates, following a hit on an incompletion. Suh could be heard saying to Hochuli: "You see him kick me?" The crowd was left chanting: "Ref, you [stink]!"
Stafford's touchdown on a one-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter made it a 27-3 game. The Buccaneers made it competitive with a field goal and Fournette's one-yard touchdown run off a fumble lost by Kupp. They got the ball back, trailing by 14 points, after a bizarre exchange of turnovers. But Brady threw a fourth-down incompletion and an illegal hit by Rams safety Eric Weddle was ruled to have come after the change of possession. The Buccaneers failed again on fourth down on their following drive.