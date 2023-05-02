TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the swimming pool at the family’s south Tampa home Sunday morning.
According to Tampa Police, officers responded to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park area of Tampa just before 9:30 a.m. in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool. The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident, according to a statement released by TPD on Sunday.
“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Bucs said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”
Barrett and wife Jordanna, who were high school sweethearts, have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah. Arrayah was born two months after Barrett and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. He had just signed a four-year, $72 million contract with $34 million guaranteed.
Barrett, 30, is in his fifth season with the Bucs. His 2022 campaign was cut short when he suffered a torn Achilles in a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens
He finished the season with 31 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in eight games and starts.
Signed as a free agent by the Bucs in 2019, Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and was named to his first Pro Bowl.