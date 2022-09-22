TAMPA, Fla. — Tablet-spiking quarterback Tom Brady may not be as frustrated this week with the addition of another veteran receiver.
With injuries to three receivers and Brady upset about dropped passes, the Bucs are signing former Cowboys and Bills receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.
Beasley, 33, has 550 career receptions. The Bucs are dealing with injuries to Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and the one-game suspension of Mike Evans.
Brady was visibly upset by the number of dropped passes in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints, not all by the receivers. Rookie tight end Ko Kieft and running back Rachaad White each dropped a pass in the game.
Beasley had been in discussions with several teams and surprisingly had remained a free agent. He has played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the first seven with the Cowboys.
The Bucs had little production from their young receivers Sunday. Scotty Miller had only three catches for 34 yards on eight targets. Beasley’s career catch rate is 71% and his reliable hands would be a boost to Brady.
Second-year receiver Jaelon Darden played only eight offensive snaps Sunday and didn’t have a target but was flagged for holding.