Bulls take early lead, hold off Knicks

Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points and Zach LaVine netted 21 to help the host Chicago Bulls close out a 110-102 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.
Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 10-2 run.
Coby White hit his first 3-pointer of the game with 42.4 seconds left to break a 100-100 tie.
Julius Randle then lost his handle on the ball on the ensuing possession and Markkanen came up with a steal. This led to a LaVine 3-pointer at the other end with 22.8 seconds left to all but seal the outcome.
Chicago prevailed in the first of back-to-back games against the Knicks at the United Center this week and moved the ball well throughout the game, finishing with 30 assists on their 42 made field goals.
White finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds, Daniel Gafford totaled 12 points and nine rebounds, and Patrick Williams added 10 points for the Bulls, who shot 47.7 percent overall from the field and 32.4 percent (11-for-34) from 3-point range.
Malik Monk powers Hornets past Heat in OT
Reserve Malik Monk scored a career-high 36 points, helping the Charlotte Hornets rally to a 129-121 overtime win over the host Miami Heat on Monday night.
Monk, who entered the game averaging 6.3 points, made 11-of-18 shots, including 9-for-13 on 3-pointers. He also made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Charlotte, which trailed 111-101 with 2:47 left in the fourth, then dominated the overtime to win its third straight game.
Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 25 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo, who fouled out in overtime, had 23 points and nine rebounds.
Balanced Grizzlies complete two-game sweep of Spurs
Nine Memphis players scored in double figures as the Grizzlies romped past the host San Antonio Spurs 133-102 on Monday for their seventh consecutive win.
The runaway came two nights after the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 129-112 in San Antonio. On Monday, Memphis posted a season-high point total for the second straight contest, and the Grizzlies’ 37 assists were their most in a game this season.
The Grizzlies led by as many as 23 midway through the third quarter and never let San Antonio closer than 10 points the rest of the way before running away late.
Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 19 points off the bench. Brandon Clarke scored 18, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton hit for 17 points apiece, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant added 13 points each, Tyus Jones tallied 11 points and 14 assists, and Xavier Tillman and Desmond Bane scored 10 each. Tillman and Dieng had a team-best nine rebounds.
San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson paced all scorers with 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 and 12 points, respectively, and Patty Mills scored 11 for the Spurs, who have lost two straight.
Suns send Mavericks to sixth straight loss
Devin Booker nailed a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining to cap a wild finish Monday night that gave the visiting Phoenix Suns a 109-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
In the rematch of a game the Suns won 111-105 on Saturday night in Dallas, the Mavericks had a shot at breaking a five-game losing streak, but Luka Doncic couldn’t connect from 28 feet at the final horn.
The contest was tied on 15 occasions, the last time at 106-all when Booker nailed an 18-footer with 55.7 seconds remaining.
After Josh Richardson put Dallas up 108-106 with two free throws one second later, the Suns had multiple shots at a tie, but Booker misfired on a jumper, Chris Paul couldn’t convert at the hoop and Deandre Ayton missed two follow shots, the second of which was blocked by Kristaps Porzingis.
The Suns retained possession, however, and, after a timeout, Booker drilled his game-winner.
Booker, who had missed the Suns’ previous four games with a hamstring injury, went for 24 points in 31 minutes.
Paul led the way in Phoenix’s third straight win with a game-high 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Ayton finished with 10 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.
Frank Kaminsky added 11 points for the Suns, while Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges chipped in with 10 apiece.