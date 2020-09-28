Calling a game with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is never boring

TRICKY AND TALENTED: In this November 2019 file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs away from the Houston Texans' Zach Cunningham (41) and Benardrick McKinney (55) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Jackson, the youngest-ever Heisman Trophy winner, sometimes makes it difficult at times for game-callers to follow the ball with trick plays. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service