Can eSports fill coronavirus void?

A VIABLE ALTERNATIVE: In this July 2018 file photo, fans of the e-sports Overwatch League watch as the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Fusion compete against the fifth-seeded London Spitfire in the Overwatch League Grand Finals at the Barclays Center in New York City, N.Y. With the coronavirus pandemic causing the postponement or cancellation of most sports, eSports may be the solution to fill a void in competition. Courtney Becker/Philadelphia Inquirer/Tribune News Service