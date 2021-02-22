Can spring training still be fun — and flled with high jinks — with COVID-19 protocols in place?

CHICAGO — The dirty little secret about spring training no one wants you to know is it can get old in a hurry.
It’s all good at the start of camp. Everything is fresh and everyone is in a good mood. The change of weather is a godsend. And the mere sight of green grass is enough to make you kiss the ground.
But let’s face it — spring training is a six- to seven-week trek to opening day, and for players getting ready for the season it can be drudgery doing repetitive things over and over again to build muscle memory.
That’s why spring high jinks are not only allowed but usually encouraged. Multimillionaires can act like frat boys on spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and even their bosses sometimes join in.
On one memorable day in 2008 in Mesa, Ariz., Chicago Cubs players took turns smashing the windows and putting dents in the car of strength coach Tim Buss before a morning workout, putting a scare into Buss before handing over the keys to a new SUV they all chipped in to buy him.
Buss later became the master of ceremonies of manager Joe Maddon’s frequent spring training workout diversions, which included a showcasing of Maddon’s “Shaggin’ Wagon,” as Buss, Maddon and bench coach Dave Martinez dressed as hippies and pulled the old Dodge van onto the practice field. A couple of years later, infielder Tommy La Stella rented a bounce house and placed it in the parking spaces of executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer as payback in a long-running series of pranks.
Nothing was off limits, and no one was too big — or too highly paid — to be made fun of.
And if you couldn’t have fun in spring training, what was the sense of being there?
But like everything else in the world, things changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB health and safety protocols enacted this spring will alter the way players train with stringent social-distancing rules, mask-wearing regulations and smaller workout groups, just to name a few. A 108-page operations manual MLB issued also states players, on-field staff and nonplaying personnel with access to facilities may not venture to indoor restaurants, bars, fitness centers, casinos or any indoor gathering of 10 people or more. The manual also requires everyone to wear electronic wristbands for contract tracing.
“Every covered individual must wear a Kinexon contact tracing device at all times while in club facilities and during club directed travel and while engaged in team activities, including group workouts and practices,” the manual states. “Repeated failure to wear the devices or repeated failure to return the devices to the Kinexon device docking station may be a basis for discipline.”
Most players are somewhat used to the new regulations after the two-month regular season in 2020. But spring training is different. It’s usually a time to let your hair down a bit, plan team-bonding events. The new, stricter COVID-19 protocols definitely will curtail many of those traditions, forcing teams and players to find new ways of having some fun.
Cubs manager David Ross last spring delayed workouts one morning in early March for an impromptu team pop-a-shot tournament. That all seems like ancient history.
Ross said Thursday that he’ll do what he can to prevent a fun-free camp from breaking out, though he’s also aware the Cubs were one of the rare teams that had no positive COVID-19 tests during 2020, and his priority is keeping everyone healthy.
What can the Cubs do to stay safe and still have fun?
“If you’ve got any ideas, I’m open,” Ross said with a laugh.
I’ve got a dozen or so ideas, though none is doable without the express written consent of Major League Baseball and Anthony Rizzo.
“It is a little unique this year in how we have to monitor some things with the protocols and separating (players),” Ross said. “I’ve still got some ideas on how maybe we’re going to have some fun, but it is more of a challenge this year and just got to make sure we follow all the protocols.
“I definitely want to have fun. It’s going to be a long camp with all the protocols we have already. We’re going to try to have as much fun as we possibly can.”
New White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, who is joining a team known for its free-spirited tendencies, believes the protocols are unlikely to change the never-ending search for good times.
With Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez around, there’s seldom a dull moment in Sox camp, and Hendriks said Thursday that he’s not at all worried about the team’s ability to find new and creative ways of having fun while following the rules and regulations.
“Even if we’re (just) in the same room, there’s always time to have fun,” Hendriks said. “If you can’t have fun while being in a room in this situation in spring training, where everybody is going through the grind of the day-in, day-out thing, you’re not going to have a very good time in baseball.
“We don’t have to necessarily do anything away from the field, or at the field, that isn’t socially distanced. It’s something (where) you make your own fun. You can make anything enjoyable if you put your mind to it.
“That’s the way I tend to do it. I’m pretty sure I’ve probably ... not necessarily offended a couple players, but I’ve already made a couple jabs at them. I’m just waiting for the rebuttals from them and we can go to town.”
Someone has to start the party, and Hendriks seems up for the challenge.
Hopefully both teams can enjoy a safe, productive and fun spring training.
It only comes once a year. Don’t waste it.