Cancel the Battle of LA?

Nothing has ever come easily during the Clippers’ 50-year history.
After moving to Los Angeles in 1984, they recorded losing records in 17 of their next 19 seasons.
When they did, eventually, make the playoffs with consistency, their appearances were short-lived, never extending beyond the second round, and often ended with heartache.
Fourteen months ago, the Clippers built a roster to change that. Hours before they traded for Paul George and signed free agent Kawhi Leonard, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake ripped through the California desert. It felt like a sign of the Clippers’ intent to shake up the NBA.
But with one game remaining in their Western Conference semifinal against Denver, it’s the Clippers who appear on unsteady ground.
Los Angeles built a double-digit lead in Sunday’s Game 6, giving itself a chance to close out the Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
Instead, for the second consecutive game, they froze during key moments against the irrepressible Nuggets and allowed a stunning comeback to extend this series after Denver’s 111-98 victory.
Game 7 is 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
The Clippers were outscored by 29 points in the second half as their 19-point lead in the third quarter dissipated in the NBA’s bubble near Orlando, Fla. Denver made seven of its nine three-pointers in the fourth quarter and shot 61% from the field overall during the final 12 minutes. They played like a team that called itself “loose” and “relaxed” facing elimination.
The Clippers, meanwhile, made six of their 18 shots in the final quarter while displaying none of the poise that helped them weather Denver’s bid to get back into the game during the first half.
Seven-foot center Nikola Jokic scored 34 points to lead Denver. George scored a team-high 33 for the Clippers and Leonard added 25 points.