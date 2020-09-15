Cancel the Battle of LA?

DRIVING TO THE BASKET: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Kawhi Leonard (2) of the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round on Sunday, Sept. 13, during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Michael Reaves/Getty Images/Tribune News Service